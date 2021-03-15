Flyers-Rangers: Game 26 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

Yet another series against the same opponent ahead of the Flyers in the standings came and went in the past week. It was once again a rough one, as the Flyers were certainly competitive during those games, but too little too late each time, as mistakes continued to dominate the play of this team.

As such, the Flyers enter the current week with four more games on the schedule. The third one will mark the halfway point of the season, and as that approaches, they are currently three points out of a playoff spot and chasing the season once again.

Perhaps the start of this week can provide the spark for the Flyers. They are playing the New York Rangers, another team not in the playoff picture. These are games the Flyers need to have in order to keep up in the race and make the head-to-head matchups against the top teams in the division more meaningful as the season progresses.

Game time is at 7 p.m.