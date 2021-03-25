Flyers-Rangers: Game 32 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

It was just eight days ago that the Flyers were handed one of their worst losses in a long time. A 9-0 defeat to the Rangers featured a seven-goal second period, showcasing all of the problems with the Flyers at the moment.

If there is going to be the turnaround so many within the organization think is still possible, it's going to have to start on Thursday night. And guess who comes to town?

The Flyers and Rangers face off for the first time since last Wednesday's embarrassing performance.

Game time is at 7 p.m.