Fletcher: ‘Makeup of Our Group is Not Right’

Flyers-Rangers: Game 32 Preview

03/25/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

It was just eight days ago that the Flyers were handed one of their worst losses in a long time. A 9-0 defeat to the Rangers featured a seven-goal second period, showcasing all of the problems with the Flyers at the moment.

If there is going to be the turnaround so many within the organization think is still possible, it's going to have to start on Thursday night. And guess who comes to town?

The Flyers and Rangers face off for the first time since last Wednesday's embarrassing performance.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Rangers GP G A P
James van Riemsdyk 31 13 18 31 Pavel Buchnevich 30 11 18 29
Joel Farabee 30 14 12 26 Artemi Panarin 20 8 20 28
Jake Voracek 28 5 20 25 Ryan Strome 31 10 16 26
Claude Giroux 29 7 17 24 Chris Kreider 31 16 6 22
Kevin Hayes 31 9 12 21 Adam Fox 30 3 18 21

Players To Watch 3-25 copy

Since sitting out last Wednesday's game, Oskar Lindblom has turned things on a bit. He had two goals in his first game back in the lineup a week ago, then added another goal on Monday. 
 
It's been a rough season for Mika Zibanejad, but he had a period of historic proportions last Wednesday when he not only completed the hat trick, but picked up six points. That has set him in the right direction, with nine points in his last five games, nearly doubling his season total.
 
Goalie Matchup 3-25

Carter Hart is back in goal on Thursday night, another chance for him to get back on track and build some confidence. Hart allowed four goals again on Tuesday, though none certainly entirely on him. Hart suffered a shootout loss to the Rangers in February, then picked up the overtime win last Monday before allowing four goals in relief in last Wednesday's game.

Igor Shesterkin was out of the lineup for a few games after suffering a lower-body injury on March 4 in a win against the Devils. Shesterkin was also in goal for a loss to the Flyers on Feb. 24.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 3-25

Flyers Scratches: Morgan Frost (injury), Robert Hagg (injured), Erik Gustafsson (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 3-25

Rangers Scratches: Brett Howden (COVID protocol), Phillip Di Giuseppe (COVID protocol)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Sam Morin comes into the lineup as a defenseman, taking the place of Erik Gustafsson. The rest of the group remains the same.
  • Rangers: The Rangers still have a couple of players on the NHL's COVID list, but otherwise enter with a healthy group.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (21st), Rangers (25th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (25th), Rangers (3rd)
  • Recent History vs. Rangers
    • Feb. 18, 2021 - Rangers 3, Flyers 2 (F/SO) (at PHI)
    • Feb. 24, 2021 - Flyers 4, Rangers 3 (at PHI)
    • March 15, 2021 - Flyers 5, Rangers 4 (F/OT) (at NYR)
    • March 17, 2021 - Rangers 9, Flyers 0 (at NYR)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Rangers
    • Joel Farabee - 5 GP, 2 G, 3 A, 5 P
    • Claude Giroux - 59 GP, 13 G, 43 A, 56 P
    • Jake Voracek - 44 GP, 14 G, 25 A, 39 P
    • Carter Hart - 7 GP, 4-1-1, 2.85 GAA, .898 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Claude Giroux needs one goal to pass Simon Gagne for ninth all-time in Flyers history.
    • Claude Giroux needs two power-play goals to pass Eric Lindros for eight all-time in Flyers history.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 93.3 WMMR/97.3 ESPN

Comments

