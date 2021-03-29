Flyers-Sabres: Game 34 Preview
03/29/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers closed out the week with a bonding moment. Sam Morin's first NHL goal was the difference in a win over the Rangers, snapping a three-game losing streak.
Now, the Flyers hit the road, going to Buffalo for the next two games. The Sabres are certainly a reeling team, having lost 17 straight games. This is certainly an opportunity for the Flyers to get on a roll and turn their season back in the right direction.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Buffalo Sabres
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|James van Riemsdyk
|33
|13
|18
|31
|Sam Reinhart
|31
|12
|9
|21
|Joel Farabee
|32
|14
|13
|27
|Victor Olofsson
|33
|9
|12
|21
|Jake Voracek
|30
|5
|20
|25
|Jack Eichel
|21
|2
|16
|18
|Claude Giroux
|31
|8
|17
|25
|Taylor Hall
|33
|2
|15
|17
|Sean Couturier
|22
|9
|15
|24
|Rasmus Dahlin
|33
|2
|10
|12
Brian Elliott gets back in net on Monday night to face the Sabres. Elliott already has two shutouts against the Sabres this season, for one, but also turned in a solid performance on Saturday, making 24 saves.
The Sabres will start Linus Ullmark on Monday night. Ullmark has had a solid season, but it's been marred by injuries and forced him to miss significant time.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Morgan Frost (injury), Robert Hagg (injured), Carter Hart (healthy), Erik Gustafsson (healthy)
Sabres Scratches: Jack Eichel (injury), Jacob Bryson (injury), Rasmus Asplund (injury), Carter Hutton (injury), William Borgen (injury)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: The Flyers are making no changes to the lineup after Saturday's game.
- Sabres: No changes expected to the lineup, as the Sabres continue to go through a number of injuries.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (15th), Sabres (12th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (28th), Sabres (18th)
- Recent History vs. Sabres
- Jan. 18, 2021 - Sabres 6, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
- Jan. 19, 2021 - Flyers 3, Sabres 0 (at PHI)
- Feb. 27, 2021 - Flyers 3, Sabres 0 (at BUF)
- Feb. 28, 2021 - Flyers 3, Sabres 0 (at BUF)
- March 9, 2021 - Flyers 5, Sabres 4 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Sabres
- Claude Giroux - 43 GP, 11 G, 29 A, 40 P
- Joel Farabee - 6 GP, 1 G, 4 A, 5 P
- Sean Couturier - 26 GP, 6 G, 14 A, 20 P
- Jake Voracek - 36 GP, 5 G, 22 A, 27 P
- Brian Elliott - 21 GP, 16-2-2, 1.67 GAA, .943 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Justin Braun plays in his 700th NHL game tonight.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Comments
