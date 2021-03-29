Flyers-Sabres: Game 34 Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
This Strategy Could Save the Phillies Roster Space or Money

03/29/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers closed out the week with a bonding moment. Sam Morin's first NHL goal was the difference in a win over the Rangers, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Now, the Flyers hit the road, going to Buffalo for the next two games. The Sabres are certainly a reeling team, having lost 17 straight games. This is certainly an opportunity for the Flyers to get on a roll and turn their season back in the right direction.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Buffalo Sabres GP G A P
James van Riemsdyk 33 13 18 31 Sam Reinhart 31 12 9 21
Joel Farabee 32 14 13 27 Victor Olofsson 33 9 12 21
Jake Voracek 30 5 20 25 Jack Eichel 21 2 16 18
Claude Giroux 31 8 17 25 Taylor Hall 33 2 15 17
Sean Couturier 22 9 15 24 Rasmus Dahlin 33 2 10 12

Players To Watch 3-29

Travis Konecny has continued to be inconsistent and his struggles have been apparent in recent games. This needs to be viewed as an opportunity for Konecny, who can hopefully get his game going again soon.
 
Sam Reinhart has been one of Buffalo's top scorers all season, especially evident against the Flyers. While scoring is certainly at a premium for the Sabres, Reinhart does have a pair of two-goal games this season against the Flyers.
 
Goalie Matchup 3-29

Brian Elliott gets back in net on Monday night to face the Sabres. Elliott already has two shutouts against the Sabres this season, for one, but also turned in a solid performance on Saturday, making 24 saves.

The Sabres will start Linus Ullmark on Monday night. Ullmark has had a solid season, but it's been marred by injuries and forced him to miss significant time. 

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 3-29

Flyers Scratches: Morgan Frost (injury), Robert Hagg (injured), Carter Hart (healthy), Erik Gustafsson (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 3-29

Sabres Scratches: Jack Eichel (injury), Jacob Bryson (injury), Rasmus Asplund (injury), Carter Hutton (injury), William Borgen (injury)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: The Flyers are making no changes to the lineup after Saturday's game.
  • Sabres: No changes expected to the lineup, as the Sabres continue to go through a number of injuries.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (15th), Sabres (12th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (28th), Sabres (18th)
  • Recent History vs. Sabres
    • Jan. 18, 2021 - Sabres 6, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
    • Jan. 19, 2021 - Flyers 3, Sabres 0 (at PHI)
    • Feb. 27, 2021 - Flyers 3, Sabres 0 (at BUF)
    • Feb. 28, 2021 - Flyers 3, Sabres 0 (at BUF)
    • March 9, 2021 - Flyers 5, Sabres 4 (F/SO) (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Sabres
    • Claude Giroux - 43 GP, 11 G, 29 A, 40 P
    • Joel Farabee - 6 GP, 1 G, 4 A, 5 P
    • Sean Couturier - 26 GP, 6 G, 14 A, 20 P
    • Jake Voracek - 36 GP, 5 G, 22 A, 27 P
    • Brian Elliott - 21 GP, 16-2-2, 1.67 GAA, .943 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Justin Braun plays in his 700th NHL game tonight.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

