Flyers-Sabres: Game 35 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

In many ways, Monday's game was still a disaster no matter how you spin it. Perhaps for the Flyers, it was more of a gigantic crisis averted, since a regulation loss to the Buffalo Sabres would have likely put to bed any talks of the playoffs. But the Flyers have some life in that race after rallying for the win. It continues to be about what they do with it next.

That next game comes on Wednesday night, as the Flyers face the Sabres again. The Flyers are continue to try to keep their dimming playoff hopes alive, while the Sabres look to avoid carrying their winless streak to 19 games.

Game time is at 7:30 p.m.