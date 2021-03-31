Flyers Sign Cam York to Entry-Level Deal

2019 first-round pick Cam York has officially turned professional, signing a three-year entry-level deal that will begin this season. York is expected to start his pro career with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, but with his contract kicking in this season, the door is open for him to play at the NHL level.

There are many questions about the Flyers future on the blue line, especially given their struggles throughout the season. One piece of that future has been waiting in the wings, first winning a gold medal as the captain of USA’s World Junior team and then making noise in the college ranks with Michigan.

York, 20, was the Flyers first-round pick in 2019 with the 14th overall selection. The 5’11”, 174-pound defenseman scored four goals and had 20 points in 24 games with Michigan in his sophomore season this season. He had five goals and 16 points in 30 games as a freshman in 2019-20.

In addition, York had one goal and six points in seven games at the World Junior Championships last December. York also played in five games in the World Junior Championships in December 2019, but did not register a point.

York was drafted out of the US National Development Program. In his draft year, he had 14 goals and 65 points in 63 games. He also had four goals and 11 points in seven games with the US World Junior Under-18 team.