Flyers Prospect Corner: Foerster, Allison Net Firsts, NCAA Seasons End in Disappointment

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms enjoyed a couple of wins this past week, thanks to newly-healthy Tyson Foerster and Wade Allison , while two NCAA prospects’ seasons ended in disappointment after they fail to advance in their various college hockey tournaments. Let’s recap.

The Phantoms took the ice on March 10 to face the Binghamton Devils and skated to a 1-1 tie through the first period. Prior to returning to the ice for the second period, the game was suspended due to a COVID situation with the Devils. That game has not been rescheduled yet, and the Phantoms game on March 13 against the Devils was also rescheduled to April 11.

On Sunday, the Phantoms faced off against the Hershey Bears. Both Foerster and Allison, each returning to the team after injuries, collected their first professional goals, while Ryan Fitzgerald and Derrick Pouliot also found the back of the net. Coupled with another 32-save effort from Zane McIntyre, the Phantoms notched a comfortable 4-1 win.

The Phantoms are still scheduled to face the Devils on Wednesday before a pair of weekend games against the Penguins this Friday and Sunday.

Over in the NCAA:

Cam York (D)—University of Michigan

March 14 - 1 goal, 1 assist in a 4-0 win vs. Ohio State University in the Big Ten Tournament

Bobby Brink (RW)—University of Denver

March 13 - 1 goal, 1 assist in a 5-4 win vs. University of Nebraska-Omaha in the NCHC Playoffs

Ronnie Attard (D)—Western Michigan University

March 14 - hockey season ended in a 5-4 loss vs. University of Minnesota-Duluth in the NCHC Playoffs

Jay O’Brien (C)—Boston University

March 14 - hockey season ended in a 2-1 loss vs. University of Massachusetts-Lowell in the Hockey East Tournament

Jack St. Ivany (D)—Boston College

March 14 - Eagles advance to semifinals of the Hockey East Tournament after a 3-2 win over the University of New Hampshire

Gavin Hain (F)–University of North Dakota