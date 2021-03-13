Joel Embiid Injury Update

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Sixers fans can all exhale now. After suffering a scary knee injury last night against the Wizards, we have an update on Joel Embiiid. Adrain Wojnarowski has reported that Embiid's MRI came back clean and that there is no structural damage within his injured knee. Most importantly, his ACL and meniscus are fine.

Shams Charania reported that his injury is being labeled as a bone bruise and that he is expected to miss 2-3 weeks. It's not the greatest news, but it is much better than losing the All-Star center for the remainder of the season.

Suffering this injury drastically hurts Embiid's MVP chances as he now will miss a big stretch of games. Even in a best-case scenario where he only misses two weeks, he would still miss a total of eight games.

Looking at the schedule there will be some tough matchups the Sixers will now be without Embiid for. Including a west coast swing where the team will face the Warriors, Lakers, and Clippers. He will also miss the team's first game this season against the Milwaukee Bucks.

What's most important is that Embiid did not suffer a significant injury, and we will see him on the floor again this season.

It will now be on Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris to weather the storm until Embiid is ready to get back into action. If the supporting cast can continue to play at the high level they have brought coming out of the break, it should help fill the void with Embiid out.

Only losing Embiid for 2-3 weeks should be a huge sigh of relief. He will be back on the floor in no time, and there will be enough games left for him to be more than game ready come the postseason.