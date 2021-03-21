Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers 5: Takeaways from Saturday’s Flyers-Islanders Game

Let the New League Year, Begin!

03/21/2021

LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back to dive into the early stages of the new league year.
 
We react to some of the moves around the league, while also taking a further look into how Howie got the Eagles to the cap and under the cap, moves we thought he'd make and what to expect going forward.
 
We also give our takes on whether or not Deshaun Watson makes sense in midnight green with the Eagles! Plus some way too early Super Bowl favorites.
 
