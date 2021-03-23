Flyers Prospect Corner: Phantoms Win in OT Again, Prospects Gear Up For Frozen Four

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
03/23/2021

By Siobhan Nolan, Sports Talk Philly contributing writer

It was another week, another overtime win for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, while the NCAA prospects exit their conference tournaments to focus their attention on the NCAA Tournament. Let’s recap.

The Phantoms recorded another overtime win on Sunday, defeating the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 5-4. Wade Allison, Tyson Foerster, Chris Mueller all scored goals, while Tanner Laczynski scored two goals, including the overtime winner.

Over in the NCAA…

Cam York, who plays defense for the University of Michigan, was part of the team that was knocked out of the Big Ten Tournament after a 3-2 overtime loss to the University of Minnesota. The Wolverines will face off against the University of Minnesota- Duluth on Mar. 27 to open their play in the NCAA Frozen Four tournament.

Right winger Bobby Brink registered an assist as the University of Denver fell to the University of North Dakota in a 2-1 loss. This loss knocked the Pioneers out of the NCHC Tournament.

Jack St. Ivany, defenseman for Boston College was unfortunately knocked out of the Hockey East Tournament after initially being credited with assisting the game-winning, two-overtime goal over the University of Massachusetts- Lowell. The goal was overturned after it was decided that the Eagles were offside. They will be facing off against Notre Dame in the NCAA Frozen Four Tournament on Mar. 27.

