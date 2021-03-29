Phillies Decline to Add Odubel Herrera to Major League Roster

The Phillies brought Odubel Herrera to major league camp and he got plenty of time in the outfield. After batting just .231, the Phillies have decided to pass on adding Herrera to the major league roster. The Phillies announced Monday that Herrera has been re-assigned to minor league camp.

The move means that both Roman Quinn and Adam Haseley will head north with the big club. Both outperformed Herrera this Spring numbers-wise. Haseley batted .316 with a .907 OPS in limited action after missing some time with a groin injury. Quinn batted .270 with a .747 OPS. Quinn stole four bases.

Herrera's inclusion on the team would have meant that the Phillies would have had to make room for him on the 40-man roster, currently full. So Herrera would have had to impress enough that a prospect would lose his job in the Phillies system. The Phillies will retain the rights to Herrera, as well as anyone else that might have been cut.

Herrera is in the guaranteed last year of a five-year, $30.5 million contract he signed under general manager Matt Klentak.