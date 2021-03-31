Phillies Name Hector Neris Closer

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
03/31/2021

Perhaps one of the only remaining questions regarding the Phillies roster remaining was the question of who would serve as the team's closer.  Phillies manager Joe Girardi has spoken in the past that he hopes for clear roles from his relievers.  The Phillies have used Hector Neris as closer the last couple of seasons, but with the addition of the likes of Archie Bradley and Brandon Kintzler to the roster, the Phillies added two relievers with closing experience.  Girardi made his declaration on Wednesday morning that Neris will keep the role.

In a Zoom call with reporters, including NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark, Girardi announced that Neris would be closer, as Bradley and newcomer Jose Alvarado would be in set-up roles.  Alvarado had not closed in the past, but after throwing 102 miles per hour in Grapefruit League action.

Neris first held the closer's role in 2017, saving 26 games.  But 2018 went differently for Neris, who pitched to a 5.10 earned run average and lost his closer's job during the season to Seranthony Dominguez.  In 2019 the Phillies added veteran closer David Robertson to the mix.  But soon thereafter both Dominguez and Robertson were hurt and Neris reclaimed the closer's role.

In 2020, Neris had five saves in eight opportunities, going 2-2 with a 4.47 earned run average.

