Sixers Surge Late to Hold Off Warriors' Comeback
Phillies Prospect Mickey Moniak Heads to Triple-A After Opening Some Eyes

Phillies Release Catcher Jeff Mathis

03/24/2021

The Phillies roster picture is getting clearer, and will continue to get clearer Wednesday as decisions loom around some veteran players.   The Phillies must make decisions on pitchers Brandon Kintzler, Tony Watson, and Hector Rondon as well as outfielder Matt Joyce.  the Phillies cannot keep all of them, due to 40-man roster constraints.

Early Wednesday, the Phillies announced that they would release catcher Jeff Mathis, per his request.  Mathis was competing for a roster spot behind the plate.  Catcher J.T. Realmuto returned to action last night with a start behind the plate and a home run at the plate, which should give confidence that he will be just fine to start the season.  Andrew Knapp is coming off of a very solid 2020 and will back up Realmuto.

Expect more roster news later today.

