Phillies Release Two Veteran Pitchers; Decisions Pending on Others

With Opening Day one week away, the Phillies continue to pare down their roster. Thursday, the Phillies announced the release of two veteran pitchers: starter Ivan Nova and reliever Hector Rondon. The Phillies have other pending moves to make, particularly around relievers Tony Watson, Brandon Kintzler, and outfielder Matt Joyce.

Nova was vying to be a starter. In recent weeks, after Zach Eflin, Spencer Howard, and Vince Velasquez all had injuries, Nova got a few starts to show the Phillies he belonged. Nova enacted an opt-out opportunity, which could signal the Phillies feel optimistic about the health of at least some of the three.

Nova was 0-2 with a 7.30 earned run average in five Grapefruit League appearances.

Rendon was a candidate for the bullpen, but he seemed to be buried behind many names. Though the Spring is a smaller sample size, Rendon struggled at times. In eight appearances, Rendon was 0-1 with a 7.71 earned run average.

The Phillies have until Saturday for roster decisions. Kintzler is a likely inclusion on the roster, but the strong play of Jose Alvarado and Jojo Romero might make the Phillies reconsider whether or not they wish to spend the $3 million on Watson.