Sixers Surge Late to Hold Off Warriors' Comeback

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

After picking up a one-point overtime win in New York, the Sixers would be back in action for part two of their six-game road trip. Next up would be the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors for the start of a west coast swing.



Things would get shaky in the second half, but the Sixers would be able to hold on. They would go on to win this game by a final score of 108-98, improving to 31-13 on the year and keeping a full game lead for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.



This game would be another tale of two halves. The Sixers would take control early and dominate for a large majority of the first half, then things would take a turn in the third quarter. Golden State would erupt for 40 points in the third quarter and get themselves back within striking distance.



When the fourth quarter began the Sixers would lock in and take back control of the game. Defensively they would hold the Warriors to just 13 points, and they would hit multiple shots down the stretch to seal the victory.



Despite some struggles from the second unit, the Sixers would still manage a balanced attack. Six different players would break double-figures, including all five starters.



The standout player for the Sixers in this one would have to be Tony Bradley. He continues to provide solid minutes in the starting lineup in the absence of Joel Embiid. Bradley would post a career-high with 18 points and come down with 11 rebounds. On top of the career-high, he would also shoot a perfect 8-8 from the floor.



Tobias Harris would also keep up his high level of play in this one as he looks to hold down the fort while this team gets healthy. He would lead the team with 25 points while coming down with 13 rebounds and dishing four assists. His play down the stretch was crucial in pulling out the victory.



Ben Simmons would come out the gates in attack mode and never let up. He would end the night as the Sixers' second-leading scorer with 22 points. What stood out most from his performance was his ability to draw fouls and get to the line.



Simmons would attempt 14 of the team's 35 free-throws, making eight of them. After a quiet stretch of not getting to the line, it was good to see him get back to getting downhill and forcing the defense to foul him in an attempt to stop him.



Free-throw shooting was something that hurt the Sixers against the Knicks, and unfortunately it would carry over into this matchup. After leaving nine points at the line on Sunday, they would leave 12 points at the line against the Warriors.



It wasn't great letting the Warriors get back into this game after leading big early, but this was still a good effort from the Sixers in this win. They showed yet again that they can lock in and shut down teams defensively when they need to.



Despite all the injuries and guys constantly being in and out of the lineup, this Sixers team continues to find ways to keep winning.



Looking ahead, the Sixers will be off on Wednesday and back in action on Thursday. Their next matchup will be against Kyle Kuzma and a depleted Los Angles Lakers squad.



