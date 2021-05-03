Temple Football Adds Another Defensive Transfer

The transfer train continues to roll on for the Temple football program. The Owls have officially announced the addition of Northwestern cornerback Cameron Ruiz as graduate transfer. The transfer was first reported on Monday by Ryan Wallen of 247Sports.

Ruiz is the tenth transfer addition to the Rod Carey’s program this off-season.

The Lake Villa, Illinois native appeared in 28-games for the Wildcats over the past three seasons including 13 starts. Ruiz had his best season statistically in 2019, his redshirt sophomore season. He appeared in 11 games (nine starts) and recorded 44 tackles, seven pass breakups, three tackles-for-loss, and one interception. He had a career-high eight tackles and two tackles-for-loss against Nebraska.

Ruiz was rated the #1 cornerback in the state of Illinois by Scout (now 247 Sports) and was a consensus three-star recruit according to all major recruiting services.

Follow Michael Lipinski on Twitter

Listen to The Goal Line Stand Podcast on Stitcher