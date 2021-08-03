Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers 5: Takeaways from Sunday’s Flyers-Capitals Game

Top 100 QB Drew Allar Commits to Penn State

03/08/2021

 

Penn State has started the week off with a big win on the recruiting trail landing a four-star quarterback.  Medina (Ohio) QB Drew Allar announced his commitment to Penn State via Twitter on Monday morning. 

Allar is ranked #89 overall in 247Sports Top247 rankings and the fifth ranked pro-style quarterback in the country according to the recruiting service.  Standing 6’5 and weighing 225 pounds, Allar is built like a prototypical pro-style quarterback however he is deceptively athletic. 

 

National recruiting analyst Allen Trieu projects Allar  as an early college starter with the potential to play on Sunday.  Trieu compares him to Buffalo’s Josh Allen.

Allar becomes the second four-star quarterback commit for the Nittany Lions in the 2022 recruiting cycle.  York (PA) four-star QB Beau Pribula committed to the program last August. Allar boasted 22 offers from other FBS programs including offers from Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa, and Washington. 

Penn State is currently ranked fifth in 247Sports composite rankings trailing only Ohio State (1). National Signing Day is December 15, 2021.

Posted by on 03/08/2021 in College Football, Podcast: Section 247 | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)