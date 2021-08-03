Top 100 QB Drew Allar Commits to Penn State

Penn State has started the week off with a big win on the recruiting trail landing a four-star quarterback. Medina (Ohio) QB Drew Allar announced his commitment to Penn State via Twitter on Monday morning.

Allar is ranked #89 overall in 247Sports Top247 rankings and the fifth ranked pro-style quarterback in the country according to the recruiting service. Standing 6’5 and weighing 225 pounds, Allar is built like a prototypical pro-style quarterback however he is deceptively athletic.

National recruiting analyst Allen Trieu projects Allar as an early college starter with the potential to play on Sunday. Trieu compares him to Buffalo’s Josh Allen.

Allar becomes the second four-star quarterback commit for the Nittany Lions in the 2022 recruiting cycle. York (PA) four-star QB Beau Pribula committed to the program last August. Allar boasted 22 offers from other FBS programs including offers from Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa, and Washington.

Penn State is currently ranked fifth in 247Sports composite rankings trailing only Ohio State (1). National Signing Day is December 15, 2021.