YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #109 - Flatout Turnover Machine

The YWT Podcast is back after a week off and it was more of the same from the Flyers. Three losses to the Washington Capitals and a comeback win over the Sabres marred a 1-3-0 week, dropped the Flyers further out of the playoff picture.

What's wrong with the Flyers? What do they do? Why do the same mistakes keep happening? How can they believe they are trending in the right direction. Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso discuss all that and more.

