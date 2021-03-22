Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #111 - Reality Check

03/22/2021

The YWT Podcast is back again and the Flyers struggles continued. The team rallied for an overtime win against the Rangers on Monday, then got embarrassed in a 9-0 loss to the Rangers. After rebounding with another win on Thursday against the Islanders, they were embarrassed again on Saturday, 6-1, by the Islanders.

Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso go through it all and vent their frustrations around the team and what needs to be done.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso.

