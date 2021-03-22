YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #111 - Reality Check

The YWT Podcast is back again and the Flyers struggles continued. The team rallied for an overtime win against the Rangers on Monday, then got embarrassed in a 9-0 loss to the Rangers. After rebounding with another win on Thursday against the Islanders, they were embarrassed again on Saturday, 6-1, by the Islanders.

Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso go through it all and vent their frustrations around the team and what needs to be done.

