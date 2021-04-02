2nd Annual Philadelphia Eagles Mock Draft

LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back doing their best, or maybe worst, Howie Roseman impression by delivering their second annual Philadelphia Eagles Mock Draft. The two give their picks for all 11 Eagles draft picks for the 2021 NFL Draft.

LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back doing their best, or maybe worst, Howie Roseman impression by delivering their second annual Philadelphia Eagles Mock Draft. The two give their picks for all 11 Eagles draft picks for the 2021 NFL Draft.