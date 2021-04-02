2nd Annual Philadelphia Eagles Mock Draft

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
04/25/2021

LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back doing their best, or maybe worst, Howie Roseman impression by delivering their second annual Philadelphia Eagles Mock Draft. The two give their picks for all 11 Eagles draft picks for the 2021 NFL Draft.
 
Make sure to rate and review the show wherever you listen and check out our partners and all their content over at Sports Talk Philly, @sportstalkphl on Twitter and sportstalkphilly.com on the web!
 

