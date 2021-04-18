A,B,C: Grading the Eagles Depth Chart
LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back to grade the current Eagles depth chart as we are less then two weeks away from the NFL Draft. We dig into strengths, weaknesses and needs.
The guys also talk the Eagles recent trade back and willingness to trade back into the top 10, the Eagles players opting out of Voluntary in-person training and the continuing bizarre reports about the behind the scenes of Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman.
