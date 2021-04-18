Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Flyers-Islanders: Game 45 Preview
Leddy Nets Only Goal in Flyers OT Loss to Islanders

A,B,C: Grading the Eagles Depth Chart

04/18/2021

KGH Logo

 
LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back to grade the current Eagles depth chart as we are less then two weeks away from the NFL Draft. We dig into strengths, weaknesses and needs.
 
The guys also talk the Eagles recent trade back and willingness to trade back into the top 10, the Eagles players opting out of Voluntary in-person training and the continuing bizarre reports about the behind the scenes of Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman.
 
Make sure to rate and review the show wherever you listen. Follow us on Twitter @kellygreenhour and our partners over at Sports Talk Philly (@sportstalkphl) or sportstalkphilly.com.
 

Posted by on 04/18/2021 in Eagles, Podcast: Kelly Green Hour | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)