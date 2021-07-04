Eagles Add Player On Each Side Of The Ball, Lose A Free Agent

Wilson is, of course, familiar with a few members of the Eagles' defensive staff that spent time with the Vikings as well as the recently signed Anthony Harris .

Roster Move: #Eagles have agreed to terms with LB Eric Wilson on a one-year contract. @Toyota | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/YBPk1iCOBN

Reaching back into the ranks of the Minnesota defense, the Eagles have agreed to terms with a free agent linebacker.

Linebacker was, of course, perhaps the biggest area of need with Alex Singleton and TJ Edwards being the only two players on the team with significant snaps under their belt. Shaun Bradley and Davion Taylor were both drafted last season, but barely played.

While Singleton and Edwards have been a good surprise, they are more run-stopping linebackers and the Eagles have lacked coverage at the position.

Wilson can provide both run stuffing (122 tackles in 2020) as well as coverage (three interceptions, eight defensed passes). He also recorded three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

His deal is reportedly worth just $3.25 million, which by no means breaks the bank. Like Harris, he could be an impact player that could be a key player going forward or bring back value in a trade or compensatory pick.

Wilson would only turn 27 this season, so he could be around for some time if the Eagles decide to re-sign him.

Speaking of re-signing, the team also announced that Jordan Howard is back.

Howard struggled in 2020, never really returning from his 2019 injury despite his netting the team a sixth-round compensatory pick in this draft.

Due to his current situation, the deal is likely for the minimum. It becomes Howard's third stint with the team, but he has not played for this coaching staff before.

If the Eagles can uncover the two-time 1,000-yard rusher, he can be a major impact and the perfect compliment to Miles Sanders' shifty running style.

Other news around the league is that former Eagles QB Nate Sudfeld has signed with the 49ers.

The #49ers have signed QB Nate Sudfeld to a one-year deal. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) April 7, 2021

Sudfeld enters a team that has no clear plan at the QB position right now, but will likely pick a future QB at pick three overall in the upcoming draft.