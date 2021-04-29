Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Flyers-Devils: Game 50 Preview
Flyers Officially Eliminated from Playoff Contention with Loss to Devils

Eagles Land Heisman Trophy Winner in First Round

04/29/2021
Smith

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

When the day started, the Eagles had the 12th pick in the draft.

In a trade late into the Cowboys being on the clock, the Eagles gave up the 12th and 84th pick in the draft for pick 10.

Though the Eagles had originally traded back and secured a 2022 first-round pick in return, the team saw little issue with giving up the 84th pick in the draft to grab the Heisman Trophy winner to support Jalen Hurts.

The major knock on Smith is his size, though that didn't hinder his playing ability in the least and he was not the Alabama receiver that had suffered a serious injury in 2020.

Smith, of course, tallied a ludicrous 1,856 yards in last season alone. His 117 catches and 23 touchdowns meant he was always facing the SEC's top corner and winning anyway.

He figures to slot in as the Eagles true number 1 receiver, a move that should allow for players like Jalen Reagor, Travis Fulgham and Quez Watkins to be more productive against the lesser corners on an opposing team.

Smith also overlapped with Hurts at Alabama, so there is familiarity that should help him to succeed quicker.

Fans wanted Smith and are surely happy to see he did not go to either of the NFC East rivals who were picking at 10 and 11 when the draft opened.

The Eagles still have nine more picks to make over the coming two days to fortify the rest of the team.

Posted by on 04/29/2021 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)