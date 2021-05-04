Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Grueling schedule, more takeaways from Sixers' weekend split

Flyers-Bruins: Game 37 Preview

04/05/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

If the Flyers still want to believe a playoff push is truly possible, these next two games are their season. A home-and-home on back-to-back nights against the Boston Bruins sets the stage. If the Flyers win both in regulation, they will move into a tie with the Bruins, though Boston would still hold the edge with two games in hand. Still, the pressure would be on for both sides.

But a loss to Boston in either game essentially answered the big, looming question for the Flyers regarding their trade deadline approach. The first game gets going on Monday night.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Boston Bruins GP G A P
James van Riemsdyk 36 13 18 31 Brad Marchand 32 17 24 41
Claude Giroux 34 11 18 29 David Pastrnak 27 16 14 30
Jake Voracek 33 5 24 29 Patrice Bergeron 34 11 18 29
Sean Couturier 24 10 17 27 David Krejci 30 2 21 23
Joel Farabee 35 14 13 27 Charlie McAvoy 34 4 18 22

Players To Watch 4-5

If the Flyers are even in position to win a game lately, Claude Giroux's been in the middle of it. In the last five games, Giroux has four goals, bringing his season total to 11. The Flyers season hangs in the balance, and it's likely it will take the captain's efforts to keep it alive.
 
Brad Marchand continues to heat up as the season progresses. He's pulled ahead in the Bruins scoring race with 41 points on the season and seven in the last five games, including a hat trick and four-point game in his last outing against Pittsburgh.
 
Goalie Matchup 4-5 Updated copy

Brian Elliott gets the start in goal on Monday night and Carter Hart will go on Tuesday. Elliott has done his best to carry the Flyers, especially with Hart getting a reset, but struggled in his last start against the Sabres, allowing four goals on 16 shots. Elliott has faced Boston twice this season, allowing one goal in relief on Feb. 21 in the third period, and allowing two goals on 23 shots in a 2-1 loss on Feb. 5.

Well, the Bruins are in a bit of a situation in goal. Tuukka Rask is skating again, but not yet able to play in Monday or Tuesday's games. Jaroslav Halak had a positive COVID test on Monday morning, so he enters COVID protocol and will not play on Monday either. That means Dan Vladar gets the start, just the fourth of his career.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 4-5 Updated copy

Flyers Scratches: Morgan Frost (injury), Robert Hagg (injured), Oskar Lindblom (healthy), Erik Gustafsson (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 4-5 Updated2

Bruins Scratches: Tuukka Rask (injury), Ondrej Kase (injury), Brandon Carlo (injury), Kevan Miller (injury), Jaroslav Halak (COVID protocol), Anders Bjork (healthy), Chris Wagner (healthy), Jarred Tinordi (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Outside of the goalie decision, there is only one change to the Flyers lineup for Monday night. Oskar Lindblom comes out of the lineup for Michael Raffl.
  • Bruins: Obviously, Halak is the big story. His absence not only means Vladar will start, but Jeremy Swayman will be backing up. Jake DeBrusk will also make his return to the lineup after his own bout with COVID. Anders Bjork will exit the lineup. 

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (19th), Bruins (11th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (T-28th), Bruins (1st)
  • Recent History vs. Bruins
    • Jan. 21, 2021 - Bruins 5, Flyers 4 (F/SO) (at BOS)
    • Jan. 23, 2021 - Bruins 6, Flyers 1 (at BOS)
    • Feb. 3, 2021 - Bruins 4, Flyers 3 (F/OT) (at PHI)
    • Feb. 5, 2021 - Bruins 2, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
    • Feb. 21, 2021 - Bruins 7, Flyers 3 (at Lake Tahoe)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Bruins
    • Jake Voracek - 35 GP, 7 G, 25 A, 32 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 41 GP, 18 G, 16 A, 34 P
    • Claude Giroux - 43 GP, 10 G, 21 A, 31 P
    • Carter Hart - 5 GP, 2-3-0, 4.44 GAA, .852 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Phil Myers plays in his 100th NHL game tonight.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Posted by on 04/05/2021 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)