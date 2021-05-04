Flyers-Bruins: Game 37 Preview
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
If the Flyers still want to believe a playoff push is truly possible, these next two games are their season. A home-and-home on back-to-back nights against the Boston Bruins sets the stage. If the Flyers win both in regulation, they will move into a tie with the Bruins, though Boston would still hold the edge with two games in hand. Still, the pressure would be on for both sides.
But a loss to Boston in either game essentially answered the big, looming question for the Flyers regarding their trade deadline approach. The first game gets going on Monday night.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Boston Bruins
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|James van Riemsdyk
|36
|13
|18
|31
|Brad Marchand
|32
|17
|24
|41
|Claude Giroux
|34
|11
|18
|29
|David Pastrnak
|27
|16
|14
|30
|Jake Voracek
|33
|5
|24
|29
|Patrice Bergeron
|34
|11
|18
|29
|Sean Couturier
|24
|10
|17
|27
|David Krejci
|30
|2
|21
|23
|Joel Farabee
|35
|14
|13
|27
|Charlie McAvoy
|34
|4
|18
|22
Brian Elliott gets the start in goal on Monday night and Carter Hart will go on Tuesday. Elliott has done his best to carry the Flyers, especially with Hart getting a reset, but struggled in his last start against the Sabres, allowing four goals on 16 shots. Elliott has faced Boston twice this season, allowing one goal in relief on Feb. 21 in the third period, and allowing two goals on 23 shots in a 2-1 loss on Feb. 5.
Well, the Bruins are in a bit of a situation in goal. Tuukka Rask is skating again, but not yet able to play in Monday or Tuesday's games. Jaroslav Halak had a positive COVID test on Monday morning, so he enters COVID protocol and will not play on Monday either. That means Dan Vladar gets the start, just the fourth of his career.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Morgan Frost (injury), Robert Hagg (injured), Oskar Lindblom (healthy), Erik Gustafsson (healthy)
Bruins Scratches: Tuukka Rask (injury), Ondrej Kase (injury), Brandon Carlo (injury), Kevan Miller (injury), Jaroslav Halak (COVID protocol), Anders Bjork (healthy), Chris Wagner (healthy), Jarred Tinordi (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Outside of the goalie decision, there is only one change to the Flyers lineup for Monday night. Oskar Lindblom comes out of the lineup for Michael Raffl.
- Bruins: Obviously, Halak is the big story. His absence not only means Vladar will start, but Jeremy Swayman will be backing up. Jake DeBrusk will also make his return to the lineup after his own bout with COVID. Anders Bjork will exit the lineup.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (19th), Bruins (11th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (T-28th), Bruins (1st)
- Recent History vs. Bruins
- Jan. 21, 2021 - Bruins 5, Flyers 4 (F/SO) (at BOS)
- Jan. 23, 2021 - Bruins 6, Flyers 1 (at BOS)
- Feb. 3, 2021 - Bruins 4, Flyers 3 (F/OT) (at PHI)
- Feb. 5, 2021 - Bruins 2, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
- Feb. 21, 2021 - Bruins 7, Flyers 3 (at Lake Tahoe)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Bruins
- Jake Voracek - 35 GP, 7 G, 25 A, 32 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 41 GP, 18 G, 16 A, 34 P
- Claude Giroux - 43 GP, 10 G, 21 A, 31 P
- Carter Hart - 5 GP, 2-3-0, 4.44 GAA, .852 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Phil Myers plays in his 100th NHL game tonight.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Comments
