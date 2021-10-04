Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers-Bruins: Game 40 Preview

04/10/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

Following another meeting with the Islanders that resulted in a shootout loss, the Flyers are going back up against the Boston Bruins for the third time this week.

The two teams split the games earlier in the week with the Flyers winning on Monday night in overtime, then falling in regulation on Tuesday. That loss certainly felt like the final nail in the coffin on the Flyers playoff hopes, but if they are to make any bid at getting back in the race, a regulation win on Saturday against Boston is a must. 

Game time is at 2 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Boston Bruins GP G A P
Jake Voracek 36 7 25 32 Brad Marchand 35 19 28 47
James van Riemsdyk 39 13 18 31 Patrice Bergeron 37 15 19 34
Claude Giroux 37 11 20 31 David Pastrnak 30 16 16 32
Sean Couturier 28 11 17 28 David Krejci 33 2 21 23
Joel Farabee 38 14 13 27 Charlie McAvoy 35 4 18 22

Players To Watch 4-10

Jake Voracek has certainly been a noticeable player of late. He has goals in his last two games and points in five of the last six games, totaling seven points over that time. 
 
Brad Marchand has been on a roll since late February. In his last five games, Marchand has 11 points including six goals with a hat trick against Pittsburgh on April 3 and a four-point game against the Flyers on Tuesday. Marchand has points in 14 of his last 18 games with 10 goals and 17 assists in that time.
 
Goalie Matchup 4-10

Brian Elliott gets back in goal for the first game of this back-to-back for the Flyers. He picked up the win on Monday night in Boston, making 27 saves in the overtime victory for the Flyers. Elliott has also won three of his last four starts.

After making his NHL debut on Tuesday night and making 40 saves in the win over the Flyers, Jeremy Swayman was back in goal on Thursday against Washington and picked up another win, making 31 saves on 33 shots. Swayman makes his third straight start on Saturday afternoon.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 4-10

Flyers Scratches: Morgan Frost (injury), Phil Myers (healthy), Erik Gustafsson (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 4-10

Bruins Scratches: Tuukka Rask (injury), Brandon Carlo (injury), Ondrej Kase (injury), Charlie McAvoy (injury), Jaroslav Halak (COVID protocol), Anders Bjork (healthy), Jarred Tinordi (healthy), Zach Senyshyn (healthy), Anton Blidh (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: The Flyers are not making any changes to the lineup from Thursday's game.
  • Bruins: No expected changes from the Bruins either for Saturday. Tuukka Rask is nearing a return, but remains out for Saturday's game. Jaroslav Halak is also still on the COVID list for Boston. 

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (21st), Bruins (8th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (29th), Bruins (1st)
  • Recent History vs. Bruins
    • Jan. 21, 2021 - Bruins 5, Flyers 4 (F/SO) (at BOS)
    • Jan. 23, 2021 - Bruins 6, Flyers 1 (at BOS)
    • Feb. 3, 2021 - Bruins 4, Flyers 3 (F/OT) (at PHI)
    • Feb. 5, 2021 - Bruins 2, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
    • Feb. 21, 2021 - Bruins 7, Flyers 3 (at Lake Tahoe)
    • April 5, 2021 - Flyers 3, Bruins 2 (F/OT) (at BOS)
    • April 6, 2021 - Bruins 4, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Bruins
    • Jake Voracek - 37 GP, 8 G, 26 A, 34 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 43 GP, 18 G, 16 A, 34 P
    • Claude Giroux - 45 GP, 10 G, 22 A, 32 P
    • Brian Elliott - 18 GP, 4-9-3, 2.94 GAA, .895 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN

