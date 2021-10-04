Flyers-Bruins: Game 40 Preview
04/10/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Following another meeting with the Islanders that resulted in a shootout loss, the Flyers are going back up against the Boston Bruins for the third time this week.
The two teams split the games earlier in the week with the Flyers winning on Monday night in overtime, then falling in regulation on Tuesday. That loss certainly felt like the final nail in the coffin on the Flyers playoff hopes, but if they are to make any bid at getting back in the race, a regulation win on Saturday against Boston is a must.
Game time is at 2 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Boston Bruins
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Jake Voracek
|36
|7
|25
|32
|Brad Marchand
|35
|19
|28
|47
|James van Riemsdyk
|39
|13
|18
|31
|Patrice Bergeron
|37
|15
|19
|34
|Claude Giroux
|37
|11
|20
|31
|David Pastrnak
|30
|16
|16
|32
|Sean Couturier
|28
|11
|17
|28
|David Krejci
|33
|2
|21
|23
|Joel Farabee
|38
|14
|13
|27
|Charlie McAvoy
|35
|4
|18
|22
Brian Elliott gets back in goal for the first game of this back-to-back for the Flyers. He picked up the win on Monday night in Boston, making 27 saves in the overtime victory for the Flyers. Elliott has also won three of his last four starts.
After making his NHL debut on Tuesday night and making 40 saves in the win over the Flyers, Jeremy Swayman was back in goal on Thursday against Washington and picked up another win, making 31 saves on 33 shots. Swayman makes his third straight start on Saturday afternoon.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Morgan Frost (injury), Phil Myers (healthy), Erik Gustafsson (healthy)
Bruins Scratches: Tuukka Rask (injury), Brandon Carlo (injury), Ondrej Kase (injury), Charlie McAvoy (injury), Jaroslav Halak (COVID protocol), Anders Bjork (healthy), Jarred Tinordi (healthy), Zach Senyshyn (healthy), Anton Blidh (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: The Flyers are not making any changes to the lineup from Thursday's game.
- Bruins: No expected changes from the Bruins either for Saturday. Tuukka Rask is nearing a return, but remains out for Saturday's game. Jaroslav Halak is also still on the COVID list for Boston.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (21st), Bruins (8th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (29th), Bruins (1st)
- Recent History vs. Bruins
- Jan. 21, 2021 - Bruins 5, Flyers 4 (F/SO) (at BOS)
- Jan. 23, 2021 - Bruins 6, Flyers 1 (at BOS)
- Feb. 3, 2021 - Bruins 4, Flyers 3 (F/OT) (at PHI)
- Feb. 5, 2021 - Bruins 2, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
- Feb. 21, 2021 - Bruins 7, Flyers 3 (at Lake Tahoe)
- April 5, 2021 - Flyers 3, Bruins 2 (F/OT) (at BOS)
- April 6, 2021 - Bruins 4, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Bruins
- Jake Voracek - 37 GP, 8 G, 26 A, 34 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 43 GP, 18 G, 16 A, 34 P
- Claude Giroux - 45 GP, 10 G, 22 A, 32 P
- Brian Elliott - 18 GP, 4-9-3, 2.94 GAA, .895 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
Comments
