Flyers-Capitals: Game 42 Preview
04/13/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The trade deadline has come and gone. For the Flyers, there are minimal changes for now, as they bid farewell to two players on expiring contracts at the end of the season in Michael Raffl and Erik Gustafsson. They also locked up Scott Laughton for the next five seasons.
The Washington Capitals, however, were busy. In addition to acquiring Raffl from the Flyers, they also made a blockbuster deal with Detroit, acquiring Anthony Mantha for Jakub Vrana and Richard Panik, plus a pair of draft picks. While Raffl is out for Tuesday's game between the two, Mantha will make his debut with the Capitals.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Washington Capitals
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|James van Riemsdyk
|41
|13
|20
|33
|Nicklas Backstrom
|42
|13
|29
|42
|Jake Voracek
|38
|7
|25
|32
|Alex Ovechkin
|38
|21
|16
|37
|Claude Giroux
|39
|11
|20
|31
|John Carlson
|42
|10
|25
|35
|Sean Couturier
|30
|12
|18
|30
|T.J. Oshie
|41
|14
|19
|33
|Joel Farabee
|40
|15
|15
|30
|Tom Wilson
|33
|10
|15
|25
Brian Elliott is expected to get back in goal on Tuesday. Elliott made 30 saves in Saturday's win against Boston and it was his fourth in his last five games.
Ilya Samsonov gets the start for Washington. While Samsonov has taken the loss in two of his last three starts, he did pick up three straight wins against the Flyers in March.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Morgan Frost (injury), Phil Myers (healthy)
Capitals Scratches: Michael Raffl (injury), Trevor van Riemsdyk (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup ahead of Tuesday's game.
- Capitals: Washington's only changes to the lineup come with Monday's new additions.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (T-16th), Capitals (4th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (T-28th), Capitals (8th)
- Recent History vs. Capitals
- Feb. 7, 2021 - Flyers 7, Capitals 4 (at WSH)
- March 7, 2021 - Capitals 3, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
- March 11, 2021 - Capitals 5, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
- March 13, 2021 - Capitals 5, Flyers 4 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Capitals
- Claude Giroux - 49 GP, 23 G, 23 A, 46 P
- Sean Couturier - 37 GP, 10 G, 19 A, 29 P
- Jake Voracek - 43 GP, 15 G, 22 A, 37 P
- Brian Elliott - 21 GP, 10-8-0, 3.24 GAA, .888 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Claude Giroux needs two power-play goals to pass Eric Lindros for 8th all-time in Flyers history.
- Claude Giroux needs four points to pass Brian Propp for 3rd all-time in Flyers history.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
Comments
