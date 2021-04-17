Flyers-Capitals: Game 44 Preview

They should have plenty of motivation to do it, beings that Saturday afternoon's opponent handed them another embarrassing defeat earlier this week. The Washington Capitals are back at Wells Fargo Center for another matchup.

As the season progresses and the home stretch begins, building off positive results and taking steps forward through next season. The Flyers got a 2-1 shootout win over Pittsburgh on Thursday. Now, the Flyers have to build on it.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Washington Capitals GP G A P James van Riemsdyk 43 13 21 34 Nicklas Backstrom 44 14 31 45 Jake Voracek 40 8 25 33 Alex Ovechkin 40 22 17 39 Claude Giroux 41 11 20 31 John Carlson 44 10 28 38 Sean Couturier 32 13 18 31 T.J. Oshie 43 14 21 35 Joel Farabee 42 15 15 30 Tom Wilson 35 11 16 27

Wade Allison made a strong impression in his first NHL game on Thursday. If he continues to play like he did on that night, it won't be long until he gets his first NHL goal. He'll be worth watching again on Saturday.

Each of the Flyers meetings with the Washington Capitals has had one thing in common. Alex Ovechkin has scored in every game. Does Ovechkin have another goal in him on Saturday to continue his climb up the NHL's scoring charts?

Carter Hart gets back in goal after his strong start on Thursday. Hart made 31 saves in the shootout win, getting his first victory in nearly a month. Now he has the chance to build on it. Ilya Samsonov gets back in net for Saturday's game. His last start came on Tuesday when he made 29 saves in a win over the Flyers, his fourth against Philadelphia this season. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Morgan Frost (injury), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (healthy), Phil Myers (healthy), Brian Elliott (healthy)

Capitals Scratches: Michael Raffl (injury), Trevor van Riemsdyk (healthy)

Lineup Notes