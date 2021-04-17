Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers-Capitals: Game 44 Preview

04/17/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

As the season progresses and the home stretch begins, building off positive results and taking steps forward through next season. The Flyers got a 2-1 shootout win over Pittsburgh on Thursday. Now, the Flyers have to build on it.

They should have plenty of motivation to do it, beings that Saturday afternoon's opponent handed them another embarrassing defeat earlier this week. The Washington Capitals are back at Wells Fargo Center for another matchup.

Game time is at 12:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Washington Capitals GP G A P
James van Riemsdyk 43 13 21 34 Nicklas Backstrom 44 14 31 45
Jake Voracek 40 8 25 33 Alex Ovechkin 40 22 17 39
Claude Giroux 41 11 20 31 John Carlson 44 10 28 38
Sean Couturier 32 13 18 31 T.J. Oshie 43 14 21 35
Joel Farabee 42 15 15 30 Tom Wilson 35 11 16 27

Players To Watch 4-17

Wade Allison made a strong impression in his first NHL game on Thursday. If he continues to play like he did on that night, it won't be long until he gets his first NHL goal. He'll be worth watching again on Saturday.
 
Each of the Flyers meetings with the Washington Capitals has had one thing in common. Alex Ovechkin has scored in every game. Does Ovechkin have another goal in him on Saturday to continue his climb up the NHL's scoring charts? 
 
Goalie Matchup 4-17

Carter Hart gets back in goal after his strong start on Thursday. Hart made 31 saves in the shootout win, getting his first victory in nearly a month. Now he has the chance to build on it.

Ilya Samsonov gets back in net for Saturday's game. His last start came on Tuesday when he made 29 saves in a win over the Flyers, his fourth against Philadelphia this season. 

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 4-17

Flyers Scratches: Morgan Frost (injury), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (healthy), Phil Myers (healthy), Brian Elliott (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 4-17

Capitals Scratches: Michael Raffl (injury), Trevor van Riemsdyk (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Sam Morin is back in the lineup. It's not known who will be coming out of if there are any additional lineup changes. Alain Vigneault confirmed Morin would return, but noted that there are players that are not 100 percent that may not play in Saturday's game.
  • Capitals: The Capitals will make no changes to the lineup from their last meeting with the Flyers on Tuesday.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (20th), Capitals (T-2th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (29th), Capitals (7th)
  • Recent History vs. Capitals
    • Feb. 7, 2021 - Flyers 7, Capitals 4 (at WSH)
    • March 7, 2021 - Capitals 3, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
    • March 11, 2021 - Capitals 5, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
    • March 13, 2021 - Capitals 5, Flyers 4 (at PHI)
    • April 13, 2021 - Capitals 6, Flyers 1 (at WSH)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Capitals
    • Claude Giroux - 50 GP, 23 G, 23 A, 46 P
    • Jake Voracek - 44 GP, 15 G, 22 A, 37 P
    • Sean Couturier - 38 GP, 11 G, 19 A, 30 P
    • Carter Hart - 6 GP, 2-3-1, 2.88 GAA, .907 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Claude Giroux needs two power-play goals to pass Eric Lindros for 8th all-time in Flyers history.
    • Claude Giroux needs four points to pass Brian Propp for 3rd all-time in Flyers history.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN

