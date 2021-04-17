Flyers-Capitals: Game 44 Preview
04/17/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
As the season progresses and the home stretch begins, building off positive results and taking steps forward through next season. The Flyers got a 2-1 shootout win over Pittsburgh on Thursday. Now, the Flyers have to build on it.
They should have plenty of motivation to do it, beings that Saturday afternoon's opponent handed them another embarrassing defeat earlier this week. The Washington Capitals are back at Wells Fargo Center for another matchup.
Game time is at 12:30 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Washington Capitals
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|James van Riemsdyk
|43
|13
|21
|34
|Nicklas Backstrom
|44
|14
|31
|45
|Jake Voracek
|40
|8
|25
|33
|Alex Ovechkin
|40
|22
|17
|39
|Claude Giroux
|41
|11
|20
|31
|John Carlson
|44
|10
|28
|38
|Sean Couturier
|32
|13
|18
|31
|T.J. Oshie
|43
|14
|21
|35
|Joel Farabee
|42
|15
|15
|30
|Tom Wilson
|35
|11
|16
|27
Carter Hart gets back in goal after his strong start on Thursday. Hart made 31 saves in the shootout win, getting his first victory in nearly a month. Now he has the chance to build on it.
Ilya Samsonov gets back in net for Saturday's game. His last start came on Tuesday when he made 29 saves in a win over the Flyers, his fourth against Philadelphia this season.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Morgan Frost (injury), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (healthy), Phil Myers (healthy), Brian Elliott (healthy)
Capitals Scratches: Michael Raffl (injury), Trevor van Riemsdyk (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Sam Morin is back in the lineup. It's not known who will be coming out of if there are any additional lineup changes. Alain Vigneault confirmed Morin would return, but noted that there are players that are not 100 percent that may not play in Saturday's game.
- Capitals: The Capitals will make no changes to the lineup from their last meeting with the Flyers on Tuesday.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (20th), Capitals (T-2th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (29th), Capitals (7th)
- Recent History vs. Capitals
- Feb. 7, 2021 - Flyers 7, Capitals 4 (at WSH)
- March 7, 2021 - Capitals 3, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
- March 11, 2021 - Capitals 5, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
- March 13, 2021 - Capitals 5, Flyers 4 (at PHI)
- April 13, 2021 - Capitals 6, Flyers 1 (at WSH)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Capitals
- Claude Giroux - 50 GP, 23 G, 23 A, 46 P
- Jake Voracek - 44 GP, 15 G, 22 A, 37 P
- Sean Couturier - 38 GP, 11 G, 19 A, 30 P
- Carter Hart - 6 GP, 2-3-1, 2.88 GAA, .907 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Claude Giroux needs two power-play goals to pass Eric Lindros for 8th all-time in Flyers history.
- Claude Giroux needs four points to pass Brian Propp for 3rd all-time in Flyers history.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.