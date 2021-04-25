Flyers-Devils: Game 48 Preview
04/25/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The end of the 2020-21 season is closing in. Nine games remain for the Flyers, as they bring a disappointing season to an end.
Five of those nine games, including the next four in a row, will come against the New Jersey Devils, who come to Philadelphia on Sunday night for the first game.
Game time is at 6 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New Jersey Devils
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|James van Riemsdyk
|47
|16
|21
|37
|Jack Hughes
|47
|11
|14
|25
|Jake Voracek
|44
|9
|26
|35
|Pavel Zacha
|41
|10
|15
|25
|Claude Giroux
|45
|11
|22
|33
|Jesper Bratt
|37
|5
|20
|25
|Sean Couturier
|36
|13
|20
|33
|Yegor Sharangovich
|45
|11
|12
|23
|Joel Farabee
|46
|15
|16
|31
|Miles Wood
|47
|15
|7
|22
Brian Elliott is back in goal on Sunday evening. Elliott was outstanding in Thursday's win for the Flyers, making 33 saves in the victory. He'll look to continue on a recent string of solid games.
No formal announcement on a goal for the Devils, but Mackenzie Blackwood seems likely to start. Blackwood has lost his last nine starts, two coming in overtime, going back to March 28. One of his recent wins came on March 23, when he made 30 saves in a win over the Flyers.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Morgan Frost (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Shayne Gostisbehere (healthy), Nolan Patrick (healthy)
Devils Scratches: Janne Kuokkanen (injury), Ty Smith (injury), P.K. Subban (COVID protocol), Jonas Siegenthaler (COVID protocol), Nolan Foote (healthy), Mikhail Maltsev (healthy), Aaron Dell (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: No changes to the forwards for the Flyers. Shayne Gostisbehere was not on the ice for the morning skate, so it's assumed he's out for Sunday.
- Devils: The Devils are not expected to make changes to the lineup, but it is possible that Janne Kuokkanen could return to the lineup. He is a game-time decision.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (20th), Devils (29th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (30th), Devils (31st)
- Recent History vs. Devils
- Jan. 26, 2021 - Flyers 5, Devils 3 (at NJ)
- Jan. 28, 2021 - Flyers 3, Devils 1 (at NJ)
- March 23, 2021 - Devils 4, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Devils
- Claude Giroux - 54 GP, 12 G, 38 A, 50 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 37 GP, 16 G, 13 A, 29 P
- Joel Farabee - 4 GP, 3 G, 0 A, 3 P
- Jake Voracek - 44 GP, 7 G, 26 A, 33 P
- Brian Elliott - 13 GP, 7-6-0, 2.79 GAA, .936 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Claude Giroux needs two power-play goals to pass Eric Lindros for 8th all-time in Flyers history.
- Claude Giroux needs two points to pass Brian Propp for 3rd all-time in Flyers history.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.