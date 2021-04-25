Flyers-Devils: Game 48 Preview

Five of those nine games, including the next four in a row, will come against the New Jersey Devils , who come to Philadelphia on Sunday night for the first game.

The end of the 2020-21 season is closing in. Nine games remain for the Flyers , as they bring a disappointing season to an end.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New Jersey Devils GP G A P James van Riemsdyk 47 16 21 37 Jack Hughes 47 11 14 25 Jake Voracek 44 9 26 35 Pavel Zacha 41 10 15 25 Claude Giroux 45 11 22 33 Jesper Bratt 37 5 20 25 Sean Couturier 36 13 20 33 Yegor Sharangovich 45 11 12 23 Joel Farabee 46 15 16 31 Miles Wood 47 15 7 22

Wade Allison continues to impress by being around the net and generating scoring chances. He only has one goal to show for it so far, but that will change with continued opportunities.

Jack Hughes sits tied for the team lead with 25 points on the season and has the skill to look dangerous at any time. Look for Hughes to potentially be helped by open ice on transition plays.

Brian Elliott is back in goal on Sunday evening. Elliott was outstanding in Thursday's win for the Flyers, making 33 saves in the victory. He'll look to continue on a recent string of solid games. No formal announcement on a goal for the Devils, but Mackenzie Blackwood seems likely to start. Blackwood has lost his last nine starts, two coming in overtime, going back to March 28. One of his recent wins came on March 23, when he made 30 saves in a win over the Flyers. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Morgan Frost (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Shayne Gostisbehere (healthy), Nolan Patrick (healthy)

Devils Scratches: Janne Kuokkanen (injury), Ty Smith (injury), P.K. Subban (COVID protocol), Jonas Siegenthaler (COVID protocol), Nolan Foote (healthy), Mikhail Maltsev (healthy), Aaron Dell (healthy)

Lineup Notes