Flyers-Devils: Game 49 Preview
04/27/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Just when it appeared the Flyers were going to be the team that allowed the Devils to not only snap a nine-game winless streak, but do so in the first of four straight games between the two, the Flyers snatched it away from them. Two quick goals by Claude Giroux tied the game, then the Flyers claimed the victory in the shootout.
The four-game series now heads to New Jersey for the next two games, starting with Tuesday night's game, as both teams begin their final two weeks of play for the 2020-21 season.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New Jersey Devils
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|James van Riemsdyk
|48
|16
|23
|39
|Pavel Zacha
|42
|11
|15
|26
|Jake Voracek
|45
|9
|28
|37
|Jesper Bratt
|38
|5
|21
|26
|Claude Giroux
|46
|13
|22
|35
|Jack Hughes
|48
|11
|14
|25
|Sean Couturier
|37
|14
|20
|34
|Miles Wood
|48
|16
|8
|24
|Joel Farabee
|47
|15
|16
|31
|Yegor Sharangovich
|46
|11
|12
|23
Brian Elliott is gets another start after finishing strong against the Devils in a shootout win on Sunday. Elliott earned another victory in his last start, improving his total to 13 on the season as he continues to be a viable backup option that may just get the bulk of the starts the rest of the way this season.
Mackenzie Blackwood goes back in goal for the Devils. Blackwood played a solid game until the Flyers struck for two quick goals in the final two minutes of the third period on Sunday. He allowed three goals in six rounds of the shootout, prolonging the Devils winless streak and his own personal winless streak.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Carter Hart (injury), Shayne Gostisbehere (injury), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (healthy), Sam Morin (healthy)
Devils Scratches: Andreas Johnsson (injury), Ty Smith (injury), P.K. Subban (COVID protocol), Jonas Siegenthaler (COVID protocol), Marian Studenic (healthy), Jesper Boqvist (healthy), Aaron Dell (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Only one change to the Flyers lines ahead of Tuesday's game. Egor Zamula makes his NHL debut alongside Travis Sanheim. Sam Morin comes out of the lineup.
- Devils: Andreas Johnsson comes out of the lineup after suffering an injury on Sunday. Ty Smith could make his return as a game-time decision.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (20th), Devils (29th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (30th), Devils (31st)
- Recent History vs. Devils
- Jan. 26, 2021 - Flyers 5, Devils 3 (at NJ)
- Jan. 28, 2021 - Flyers 3, Devils 1 (at NJ)
- March 23, 2021 - Devils 4, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
- April 25, 2021 - Flyers 4, Devils 3 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Devils
- Claude Giroux - 55 GP, 14 G, 38 A, 52 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 38 GP, 16 G, 15 A, 31 P
- Joel Farabee - 5 GP, 3 G, 0 A, 3 P
- Jake Voracek - 45 GP, 7 G, 28 A, 35 P
- Brian Elliott - 14 GP, 8-6-0, 2.80 GAA, .891 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Joel Farabee plays in his 100th NHL game tonight.
- Claude Giroux needs two power-play goals to pass Eric Lindros for 8th all-time in Flyers history.
- Kevin Hayes needs three points to reach 300 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
