Flyers-Devils: Game 49 Preview

04/27/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

Just when it appeared the Flyers were going to be the team that allowed the Devils to not only snap a nine-game winless streak, but do so in the first of four straight games between the two, the Flyers snatched it away from them. Two quick goals by Claude Giroux tied the game, then the Flyers claimed the victory in the shootout.

The four-game series now heads to New Jersey for the next two games, starting with Tuesday night's game, as both teams begin their final two weeks of play for the 2020-21 season.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New Jersey Devils GP G A P
James van Riemsdyk 48 16 23 39 Pavel Zacha 42 11 15 26
Jake Voracek 45 9 28 37 Jesper Bratt 38 5 21 26
Claude Giroux 46 13 22 35 Jack Hughes 48 11 14 25
Sean Couturier 37 14 20 34 Miles Wood 48 16 8 24
Joel Farabee 47 15 16 31 Yegor Sharangovich 46 11 12 23

Players To Watch 4-27

Sean Couturier was back on the board in Sunday's game, picking up his 14th goal of the season. The Flyers seem to be in position to compete in games when Couturier's in the middle of the offense in some way, and he'll be looking to finish the season strong.
 
Pavel Zacha got a goal in Sunday's game, but he was also all over the place in getting opportunities. He's been a dangerous player that gets to scoring areas and can find the net in a variety of ways.
 
Goalie Matchup 4-27

Brian Elliott is gets another start after finishing strong against the Devils in a shootout win on Sunday. Elliott earned another victory in his last start, improving his total to 13 on the season as he continues to be a viable backup option that may just get the bulk of the starts the rest of the way this season. 

Mackenzie Blackwood goes back in goal for the Devils. Blackwood played a solid game until the Flyers struck for two quick goals in the final two minutes of the third period on Sunday. He allowed three goals in six rounds of the shootout, prolonging the Devils winless streak and his own personal winless streak. 

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 4-27

Flyers Scratches: Carter Hart (injury), Shayne Gostisbehere (injury), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (healthy), Sam Morin (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 4-27

Devils Scratches: Andreas Johnsson (injury), Ty Smith (injury), P.K. Subban (COVID protocol), Jonas Siegenthaler (COVID protocol), Marian Studenic (healthy), Jesper Boqvist (healthy), Aaron Dell (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Only one change to the Flyers lines ahead of Tuesday's game. Egor Zamula makes his NHL debut alongside Travis Sanheim. Sam Morin comes out of the lineup.
  • Devils: Andreas Johnsson comes out of the lineup after suffering an injury on Sunday. Ty Smith could make his return as a game-time decision. 

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (20th), Devils (29th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (30th), Devils (31st)
  • Recent History vs. Devils
    • Jan. 26, 2021 - Flyers 5, Devils 3 (at NJ)
    • Jan. 28, 2021 - Flyers 3, Devils 1 (at NJ)
    • March 23, 2021 - Devils 4, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
    • April 25, 2021 - Flyers 4, Devils 3 (F/SO) (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Devils
    • Claude Giroux - 55 GP, 14 G, 38 A, 52 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 38 GP, 16 G, 15 A, 31 P
    • Joel Farabee - 5 GP, 3 G, 0 A, 3 P
    • Jake Voracek - 45 GP, 7 G, 28 A, 35 P
    • Brian Elliott - 14 GP, 8-6-0, 2.80 GAA, .891 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Joel Farabee plays in his 100th NHL game tonight.
    • Claude Giroux needs two power-play goals to pass Eric Lindros for 8th all-time in Flyers history.
    • Kevin Hayes needs three points to reach 300 for his career. 

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN

