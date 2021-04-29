Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Flyers G Carter Hart Done for Season

Flyers-Devils: Game 50 Preview

04/29/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

Thursday's game for the Flyers comes coupled with the news that Carter Hart is done for the season. With where the Flyers are, it's only fitting the announcement came on this day.

As the Flyers face the Devils for the third time this week, a loss of any kind by the Flyers and a win of any kind by the Boston Bruins against the Buffalo Sabres will officially eliminate the Flyers from playoff contention.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New Jersey Devils GP G A P
James van Riemsdyk 49 16 23 39 Pavel Zacha 43 12 16 28
Jake Voracek 46 9 29 38 Jack Hughes 49 11 16 27
Claude Giroux 47 14 22 36 Jesper Bratt 39 5 21 26
Sean Couturier 38 14 21 35 Miles Wood 49 17 8 25
Joel Farabee 48 15 16 31 Yegor Sharangovich 47 12 12 24

Players To Watch 4-29

In this series with the Devils, Claude Giroux has scored three goals. Giroux has been at the center of many third-period rallies this season, and continues to put up points even with the season in the final stages.
 
Pavel Zacha now has goals in back-to-back games against the Flyers. He also had a two-point game on Tuesday. 
 
Goalie Matchup 4-29

Alex Lyon makes his third start of the season and fourth appearance. In his last start, Lyon made 20 saves on 24 shots.

Mackenzie Blackwood finally snapped his long losing streak on Tuesday, despite allowing four goals. Blackwood makes his third straight start in the four-game series between the two teams this week. 

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 4-29

Flyers Scratches: Shayne Gostisbehere (injury), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 4-29

Devils Scratches: Andreas Johnsson (injury), Matt Tennyson (injury), P.K. Subban (COVID protocol), Jonas Siegenthaler (COVID protocol), Marian Studenic (healthy), Jesper Boqvist (healthy), Aaron Dell (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Egor Zamula was sent to the taxi squad following Tuesday's game. There is still a chance he could return from the taxi squad for this game, but if not, Sam Morin will be back in the lineup.
  • Devils: Only one change to the lineup for the Devils. Matt Tennyson is out with an injury, so Kevin Bahl will make his NHL debut. 

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (21st), Devils (29th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (30th), Devils (31st)
  • Recent History vs. Devils
    • Jan. 26, 2021 - Flyers 5, Devils 3 (at NJ)
    • Jan. 28, 2021 - Flyers 3, Devils 1 (at NJ)
    • March 23, 2021 - Devils 4, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
    • April 25, 2021 - Flyers 4, Devils 3 (F/SO) (at PHI)
    • April 27, 2021 - Devils 6, Flyers 4 (at NJ)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Devils
    • Claude Giroux - 56 GP, 15 G, 38 A, 53 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 39 GP, 16 G, 15 A, 31 P
    • Jake Voracek - 46 GP, 7 G, 29 A, 36 P
    • Alex Lyon - 2 GP, 0-1-0, 4.05 GAA, .792 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Claude Giroux needs two power-play goals to pass Eric Lindros for 8th all-time in Flyers history.
    • Kevin Hayes plays in his 500th NHL game tonight.
    • Kevin Hayes needs three points to reach 300 for his career. 

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

