Flyers-Devils: Game 50 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

Thursday's game for the Flyers comes coupled with the news that Carter Hart is done for the season. With where the Flyers are, it's only fitting the announcement came on this day.

As the Flyers face the Devils for the third time this week, a loss of any kind by the Flyers and a win of any kind by the Boston Bruins against the Buffalo Sabres will officially eliminate the Flyers from playoff contention.

Game time is at 7 p.m.