Flyers-Devils: Game 50 Preview
04/29/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Thursday's game for the Flyers comes coupled with the news that Carter Hart is done for the season. With where the Flyers are, it's only fitting the announcement came on this day.
As the Flyers face the Devils for the third time this week, a loss of any kind by the Flyers and a win of any kind by the Boston Bruins against the Buffalo Sabres will officially eliminate the Flyers from playoff contention.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New Jersey Devils
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|James van Riemsdyk
|49
|16
|23
|39
|Pavel Zacha
|43
|12
|16
|28
|Jake Voracek
|46
|9
|29
|38
|Jack Hughes
|49
|11
|16
|27
|Claude Giroux
|47
|14
|22
|36
|Jesper Bratt
|39
|5
|21
|26
|Sean Couturier
|38
|14
|21
|35
|Miles Wood
|49
|17
|8
|25
|Joel Farabee
|48
|15
|16
|31
|Yegor Sharangovich
|47
|12
|12
|24
Alex Lyon makes his third start of the season and fourth appearance. In his last start, Lyon made 20 saves on 24 shots.
Mackenzie Blackwood finally snapped his long losing streak on Tuesday, despite allowing four goals. Blackwood makes his third straight start in the four-game series between the two teams this week.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Shayne Gostisbehere (injury), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (healthy)
Devils Scratches: Andreas Johnsson (injury), Matt Tennyson (injury), P.K. Subban (COVID protocol), Jonas Siegenthaler (COVID protocol), Marian Studenic (healthy), Jesper Boqvist (healthy), Aaron Dell (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Egor Zamula was sent to the taxi squad following Tuesday's game. There is still a chance he could return from the taxi squad for this game, but if not, Sam Morin will be back in the lineup.
- Devils: Only one change to the lineup for the Devils. Matt Tennyson is out with an injury, so Kevin Bahl will make his NHL debut.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (21st), Devils (29th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (30th), Devils (31st)
- Recent History vs. Devils
- Jan. 26, 2021 - Flyers 5, Devils 3 (at NJ)
- Jan. 28, 2021 - Flyers 3, Devils 1 (at NJ)
- March 23, 2021 - Devils 4, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
- April 25, 2021 - Flyers 4, Devils 3 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- April 27, 2021 - Devils 6, Flyers 4 (at NJ)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Devils
- Claude Giroux - 56 GP, 15 G, 38 A, 53 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 39 GP, 16 G, 15 A, 31 P
- Jake Voracek - 46 GP, 7 G, 29 A, 36 P
- Alex Lyon - 2 GP, 0-1-0, 4.05 GAA, .792 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Claude Giroux needs two power-play goals to pass Eric Lindros for 8th all-time in Flyers history.
- Kevin Hayes plays in his 500th NHL game tonight.
- Kevin Hayes needs three points to reach 300 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.