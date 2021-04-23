Flyers Fall to Rangers to Finish Season Series

The Rangers scored two goals in the first period, then added two more in the third to claim a 4-1 result from the Flyers on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

The games carry a little less meaning now from a playoff standpoint, but piecing together wins can build some confidence in players trying to earn a spot on the team or get onto the radar for next season. Once again, the Flyers followed up a win with another disappointing showing.

Since the start of March, the one thing the Flyers have really struggled to do is put together successful results. They would win a game that should swing momentum, then lose the next one.

Early in the game, the Rangers got a power play and made sure to cash in. Artemi Panarin was left with a lot of room, and put a pass right to the side of the net for the deflection by Chris Kreider to make it 1-0 at 6:02.

It took just 45 seconds for the Flyers to answer, as Oskar Lindblom moved the puck near the crease and was able to put it home off a skate to make it 1-1.

It didn't take long for the Rangers to answer right back. Just 1:09 after tying the game, the Rangers re-gained the lead as Pavel Buchnevich walked in front alone to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead.

The Rangers did not convert on a power play at the end of the period, taking the one-goal lead to the intermission. Shots through 20 minutes were 7-6 Flyers.

The second period did not feature any scoring as both teams struggled to find any rhythm. There was tons of sloppy play through all zones, and the Flyers squandered their best attempt of the period, getting a 5-on-3 for 1:22 and failing to generate much.

After 40 minutes, shots were even, 16-16.

Near the midway point of the third, the Rangers delivered the dagger off a netmouth scramble. Alexis Lafreniere got the goal, making it 3-1 Rangers with 10:36 to play.

Just over four minutes later, Alex Lyon allowed a weak goal as Filip Chytil took a shot from an angle that bounced in, making it a 4-1 game.

Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves in the win. Lyon made 20 saves in the loss.

Buchnevich and Lafreniere had a goal and an assist. Panarin and Mika Zibanejad each had two assists.

The Flyers return home on Sunday evening to face the New Jersey Devils in the first of four games in the next week. Game time is 6 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Flyers 1 0 0 1 Rangers 2 0 2 4

Scoring Summary

1st Period

NYR Chris Kreider (20) PP (Artemi Panarin, Adam Fox) 6:02

PHI Oskar Lindblom (7) (Jake Voracek, Sean Couturier) 6:47

NYR Pavel Buchnevich (20) (Mika Zibanejad, Alexis Lafreniere) 7:56

2nd Period

No Scoring

3rd Period

NYR Lafreniere (9) (Buchnevich, Zibanejad) 9:24

NYR Filip Chytil (8) (Kaapo Kakko, Panarin) 13:40

Game Statistics