Flyers Get Win in Regulation Over Bruins

The Flyers got one on Saturday, scoring the only goal of the third period to claim a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins at Wells Fargo Center.

With the trade deadline looming on Monday, time is certainly running out on the Flyers to make any form of a playoff push. Some of the results over the last week very well may have already dashed those hopes. For the players though, the playoff push isn't over yet with 18 games to play, but it was going to take regulation victories to really make an impact.

Early in the game, Boston controlled the play. They opened with the first seven shots of goal through the first eight minutes of play. Along the way, they got a goal as well.

Brian Elliott left the puck for Shayne Gostisbehere behind the net and it led to a turnover. Craig Smith centered for Patrice Bergeron in the slot, and he fired a shot past Elliott to make it 1-0 Boston.

The Flyers finally got a shot around eight and a half minutes into the period. They continued to try to push, and on their first sustained pressure of the game, caught a break with a rebound.

A point shot by Robert Hagg was stopped by Jeremy Swayman, but the rebound came right out to Travis Konecny, who finished into the open net to make it 1-1 at 11:51.

Late in the period, the Flyers were on a power play and took advantage quickly. After a face-off loss and clear by Boston, the Flyers came right back up the ice and caught the Bruins out of position. Gostisbehere was able to go to the net cleanly and Konecny found him with a pass down low for the tip to make it 2-1 with 2:14 remaining in the period.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 11-7 Boston.

Less than a minute into the second, the Flyers were on a power play, but it was short-lived as Nolan Patrick took a tripping penalty with 22 seconds left on the man-advantage. The Flyers killed the 1:38 of power-play time for Boston there, then had to kill another penalty midway through the period.

Just seconds after the Flyers got through the second penalty kill, the Bruins were able to strike off of a bounce. A tip by Charlie Coyle skittered wide of the net to Smith. Smith gained control and sent a backhand drop-pass back into the slot for Jake DeBrusk, who fired the shot by Elliott to tie the game at two at 11:45.

Boston sustained their push throughout the remainder of the period, taking a 22-14 lead in shots to the intermission, deadlocked in a 2-2 game.

The Bruins controlled most of the play early in the third, but the Flyers managed to withstand it thanks to Elliott.

Just shy of seven minutes into the third, the Flyers top line went to work to produce a goal. James van Riemsdyk got the puck to the slot for Joel Farabee, who delayed and made the pass to Sean Couturier at the side of the net. With Swayman down and out, Couturier managed to control the puck and get the shot into the open net to make it 3-2.

The Flyers had to kill off back-to-back penalties midway through the third, keeping the one-goal margin. With 5:39 remaining in the third, the Flyers appeared to have a crucial insurance goal as Jake Voracek tipped a shot by Gostisbehere, but a challenge for goalie interference wiped out the tally, keeping the Flyers lead at one.

The Flyers kept the pressure on into the final minute, not allowing Boston to get Swayman to bench until there was less than 60 seconds to play. They held off the Bruins to secure the two points.

Elliott finished with 30 saves in the win. Swayman made 20 saves in the loss.

Konecny had a goal and an assist while van Riemsdyk had a pair of assists. Smith finished with a pair of assists for Boston.

The Flyers are right back on the ice on Sunday afternoon, facing the Buffalo Sabres at 2 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Bruins 1 1 0 2 Flyers 2 0 1 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period

BOS Patrice Bergeron (16) (Craig Smith, Brad Marchand) 5:38

PHI Travis Konecny (9) (Robert Hagg, Travis Sanheim) 11:51

PHI Shayne Gostisbehere (7) PP (Konecny, James van Riemsdyk) 17:46

2nd Period

BOS Jake DeBrusk (4) (Smith, Charlie Coyle) 11:45

3rd Period

PHI Sean Couturier (12) (Joel Farabee, van Riemsdyk) 6:59

Game Statistics