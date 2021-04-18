Flyers-Islanders: Game 45 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

The Flyers were not just handed another loss on Saturday, but some of their younger players, many of which are about seeing where they are at season's end, were not able to play. Carter Hart didn't get the chance to build on his great start on Thursday. Tanner Laczynski and Nolan Patrick were not able to take the ice either.

The Flyers are left to press on, and they get to face another team right at the top of the East Division standings. Only 12 games remain in this season that continues to show just how much work the Flyers need. The Islanders come to town for one final matchup this season.

Game time is at 6:30 p.m.