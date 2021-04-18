Flyers-Islanders: Game 45 Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
04/18/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers were not just handed another loss on Saturday, but some of their younger players, many of which are about seeing where they are at season's end, were not able to play. Carter Hart didn't get the chance to build on his great start on Thursday. Tanner Laczynski and Nolan Patrick were not able to take the ice either.

The Flyers are left to press on, and they get to face another team right at the top of the East Division standings. Only 12 games remain in this season that continues to show just how much work the Flyers need. The Islanders come to town for one final matchup this season.

Game time is at 6:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Islanders GP G A P
James van Riemsdyk 44 14 21 35 Mathew Barzal 44 13 25 38
Jake Voracek 41 8 25 33 Jordan Eberle 44 14 14 28
Claude Giroux 42 11 22 33 Brock Nelson 44 15 10 25
Sean Couturier 33 13 18 31 Josh Bailey 43 6 19 25
Joel Farabee 43 15 16 31 Nick Leddy 44 1 24 25

Players To Watch 4-18

It's a special night for Oskar Lindblom, who will be honored as part of Hockey Fights Cancer night festivities. It would be only fitting if he made an impact on the game with a goal as well, especially after successfully completing his fight against cancer just a few months ago.
 
Mathew Barzal has been held off the scoresheet of late, going seven straight games without a goal since recording a hat trick against the Capitals on April 1. Barzal is always a dangerous player and could easily put his stamp on this game and snap out of his scoring slump.
 
Goalie Matchup 4-18

With Hart still dealing with injury, Brian Elliott gets his scheduled start with Alex Lyon set to back up. Elliott was on the hook for all six goals in a 6-1 loss to Washington earlier in the week. 

Semyon Varlamov is expected to be in goal for the Islanders. Since recording a shutout against the Capitals on April 6, Varlamov has lost his last two starts, allowing three goals in each. 

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 4-18

Flyers Scratches: Morgan Frost (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Nolan Patrick (injury), Robert Hagg (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 4-18

Islanders Scratches: Josh Bailey (injury), Cal Clutterbuck (injury), Sebastian Aho (healthy), Cory Schneider (healthy), Noah Dobson (healthy), Ross Johnston (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: The Flyers are expected to use a similar lineup to Saturday's game with several players battling some injuries.
  • Islanders: The Islanders will be without Josh Bailey and Cal Clutterbuck due to injury.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (20th), Islanders (23rd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (30th), Islanders (10th)
  • Recent History vs. Islanders
    • Jan. 30, 2021 - Flyers 3, Islanders 2 (F/OT) (at PHI)
    • Jan. 31, 2021 - Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (F/OT) (at PHI)
    • March 18, 2021 - Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (at NYI)
    • March 20, 2021 - Islanders 6, Flyers 1 (at NYI)
    • March 22, 2021 - Islanders 2, Flyers 1 (F/OT) (at PHI)
    • April 3, 2021 - Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (F/SO) (at NYI)
    • April 8, 2021 - Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (F/SO) (at NYI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Islanders
    • Claude Giroux - 59 GP, 21 G, 43 A, 64 P
    • Jake Voracek - 49 GP, 9 G, 30 A, 39 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 44 GP, 11 G, 22 A, 33 P
    • Brian Elliott - 21 GP, 9-2-8, 2.61 GAA, .911 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Claude Giroux needs two power-play goals to pass Eric Lindros for 8th all-time in Flyers history.
    • Claude Giroux needs two points to pass Brian Propp for 3rd all-time in Flyers history.

Where to Watch
TV: NBCSN
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN

