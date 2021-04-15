Flyers-Penguins: Game 43 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

The month of April is typically known for the final few days of the NHL's regular season. For many teams, that can mean either one last push for the playoffs or the final few games that are a mere formality.

Thursday marks the mid-point of April, and for the Flyers, they are certainly now in a spot where most of what's left on the 56-game schedule is nothing more than formality at this point. A 6-1 loss to Washington, their fifth by that score this season, on Tuesday to follow up the trade deadline has made the remaining 14 games on the schedule all about auditioning for next season.

That continues on Thursday night, as the Flyers head to Pittsburgh to face the Penguins, who recently acquired a familiar face at the deadline.

Game time is at 7 p.m.