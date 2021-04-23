Flyers-Rangers: Game 47 Preview

The Flyers return to MSG on Friday night for one final meeting against the Rangers this season.

There haven't been many games that have gone into the win column for the Flyers of late. Two of their most recent have come against the Rangers though. They were able to find a way to claim a 2-1 win back on March 27. They had just four wins prior to Thursday night's 3-2 victory at Madison Square Garden.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Rangers GP G A P James van Riemsdyk 46 16 21 37 Artemi Panarin 36 17 36 53 Jake Voracek 43 9 25 34 Ryan Strome 47 14 30 44 Claude Giroux 44 11 22 33 Adam Fox 46 5 37 42 Sean Couturier 35 13 19 32 Pavel Buchnevich 46 19 21 40 Joel Farabee 45 15 16 31 Mika Zibanejad 47 16 24 40

James van Riemsdyk was right in the center of the action on Thursday. From the opening goal for the Flyers that hit off his face to scoring on the power play upon returning the game, van Riemsdyk continued to come through for the Flyers. He has three goals in his last three games and four points in the last five.

Artemi Panarin eventually got on the board in the final minutes of the third, but he had plenty of chances in Thursday's game, especially on the power play. Panarin has been on a hot streak of late, scoring four goals and 10 points in his last five games.

After Brian Elliott helped carry the Flyers to a win on Thursday, the Flyers will now turn to Alex Lyon for Friday's start. Lyon has faced the Rangers twice in his career, scoring wins in each game. Alexandar Georgiev is expected to get the start in Friday's game for the Rangers. Georgiev's record hasn't been perfect, but he's had some strong performances this season. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Morgan Frost (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Sam Morin (healthy)

Rangers Scratches: Jacob Trouba (injury), Julien Gauthier (healthy), Phillip Di Guiseppe (healthy), Anthony Bitetto (healthy)

Lineup Notes