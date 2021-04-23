Flyers-Rangers: Game 47 Preview
04/23/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
There haven't been many games that have gone into the win column for the Flyers of late. Two of their most recent have come against the Rangers though. They were able to find a way to claim a 2-1 win back on March 27. They had just four wins prior to Thursday night's 3-2 victory at Madison Square Garden.
The Flyers return to MSG on Friday night for one final meeting against the Rangers this season.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New York Rangers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|James van Riemsdyk
|46
|16
|21
|37
|Artemi Panarin
|36
|17
|36
|53
|Jake Voracek
|43
|9
|25
|34
|Ryan Strome
|47
|14
|30
|44
|Claude Giroux
|44
|11
|22
|33
|Adam Fox
|46
|5
|37
|42
|Sean Couturier
|35
|13
|19
|32
|Pavel Buchnevich
|46
|19
|21
|40
|Joel Farabee
|45
|15
|16
|31
|Mika Zibanejad
|47
|16
|24
|40
After Brian Elliott helped carry the Flyers to a win on Thursday, the Flyers will now turn to Alex Lyon for Friday's start. Lyon has faced the Rangers twice in his career, scoring wins in each game.
Alexandar Georgiev is expected to get the start in Friday's game for the Rangers. Georgiev's record hasn't been perfect, but he's had some strong performances this season.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Morgan Frost (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Sam Morin (healthy)
Rangers Scratches: Jacob Trouba (injury), Julien Gauthier (healthy), Phillip Di Guiseppe (healthy), Anthony Bitetto (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: The Flyers did not have a morning skate, but the same lineup is expected in Friday's game.
- Rangers: The Rangers also did not have a morning skate. They are expected to use the same lineup as well, though we will find out of any changes at warmups.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (17th), Rangers (16th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (30th), Rangers (5th)
- Recent History vs. Rangers
- Feb. 18, 2021 - Rangers 3, Flyers 2 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- Feb. 24, 2021 - Flyers 4, Rangers 3 (at PHI)
- March 15, 2021 - Flyers 5, Rangers 4 (F/OT) (at NYR)
- March 17, 2021 - Rangers 9, Flyers 0 (at NYR)
- March 25, 2021 - Rangers 8, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
- March 27, 2021 - Flyers 2, Rangers 1 (at PHI)
- April 22, 2021 - Flyers 3, Rangers 2 (at NYR)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Rangers
- Joel Farabee - 7 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 P
- Kevin Hayes - 9 GP, 5 G, 4 A, 9 P
- Claude Giroux - 61 GP, 14 G, 43 A, 57 P
- Jake Voracek - 46 GP, 15 G, 25 A, 40 P
- Alex Lyon - 2 GP, 2-0-0, 2.40 GAA, .936 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Claude Giroux needs two power-play goals to pass Eric Lindros for 8th all-time in Flyers history.
- Claude Giroux needs two points to pass Brian Propp for 3rd all-time in Flyers history.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
Comments
