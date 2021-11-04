Flyers-Sabres: Game 41 Preview

Now, the Flyers take the ice again, this time to face the Buffalo Sabres . A win could move them back to within two points of the Boston Bruins for the final playoff spot in the East, pending the result of Boston's game later on Sunday night.

At the time of puck drop on Sunday afternoon, there will be 25 hours remaining until the NHL trade deadline. There is certainly a chance things could look different for the Flyers by the time they next take the ice following this game. Of course, Saturday's win somewhat kept their playoff hopes alive for a bit longer.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Buffalo Sabres GP G A P James van Riemsdyk 40 13 20 33 Sam Reinhart 38 13 12 25 Jake Voracek 37 7 25 32 Victor Olofsson 40 11 12 23 Claude Giroux 38 11 20 31 Taylor Hall 37 2 17 19 Sean Couturier 29 12 17 29 Jack Eichel 21 2 16 18 Joel Farabee 39 14 14 28 Rasmus Dahlin 40 3 14 17

Travis Konecny scored a goal on Saturday afternoon to get in the goal column for the second time this week. He also added an assist, giving him seven points in the last five games. Konecny looks to keep his recent points surge going on Sunday.

Sam Reinhart has been quiet on the scoresheet of late, but has had plenty of success against the Flyers this season. Of his 13 goals on the season, five have come against the Flyers.

Carter Hart gets back in net for the Flyers on Sunday afternoon after having Saturday off. Hart has looked better of late, despite not having a win in his last six starts. In his last three games, Hart has managed to keep the Flyers in competitive games, including two shootout losses to the Islanders. Linus Ullmark is expected to get the start for the Sabres and had a run of three straight wins after beating the Flyers on March 31. He picked up wins against the Rangers and Devils as well before allowing five goals in a loss to the Devils in his last start on Thursday. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Morgan Frost (injury), Phil Myers (healthy), Erik Gustafsson (healthy)

Sabres Scratches: Jack Eichel (injury), Carter Hutton (injury), Curtis Lazar (injury), William Borgen (injury), Taylor Hall (healthy), Drake Caggiula (healthy)

Lineup Notes