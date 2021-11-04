Flyers-Sabres: Game 41 Preview
04/11/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
At the time of puck drop on Sunday afternoon, there will be 25 hours remaining until the NHL trade deadline. There is certainly a chance things could look different for the Flyers by the time they next take the ice following this game. Of course, Saturday's win somewhat kept their playoff hopes alive for a bit longer.
Now, the Flyers take the ice again, this time to face the Buffalo Sabres. A win could move them back to within two points of the Boston Bruins for the final playoff spot in the East, pending the result of Boston's game later on Sunday night.
Game time is at 2 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Buffalo Sabres
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|James van Riemsdyk
|40
|13
|20
|33
|Sam Reinhart
|38
|13
|12
|25
|Jake Voracek
|37
|7
|25
|32
|Victor Olofsson
|40
|11
|12
|23
|Claude Giroux
|38
|11
|20
|31
|Taylor Hall
|37
|2
|17
|19
|Sean Couturier
|29
|12
|17
|29
|Jack Eichel
|21
|2
|16
|18
|Joel Farabee
|39
|14
|14
|28
|Rasmus Dahlin
|40
|3
|14
|17
Carter Hart gets back in net for the Flyers on Sunday afternoon after having Saturday off. Hart has looked better of late, despite not having a win in his last six starts. In his last three games, Hart has managed to keep the Flyers in competitive games, including two shootout losses to the Islanders.
Linus Ullmark is expected to get the start for the Sabres and had a run of three straight wins after beating the Flyers on March 31. He picked up wins against the Rangers and Devils as well before allowing five goals in a loss to the Devils in his last start on Thursday.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Morgan Frost (injury), Phil Myers (healthy), Erik Gustafsson (healthy)
Sabres Scratches: Jack Eichel (injury), Carter Hutton (injury), Curtis Lazar (injury), William Borgen (injury), Taylor Hall (healthy), Drake Caggiula (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Any changes won't be known until game time, but the Flyers did add Tanner Laczynski and Wade Allison to the taxi squad, indicating that there are potential changes possible.
- Sabres: No surprises in the Buffalo lineup. Dylan Cozens appears ready to return from injury. Taylor Hall remains out as a precaution ahead of the trade deadline.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (21st), Sabres (12th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (29th), Sabres (20th)
- Recent History vs. Sabres
- Jan. 18, 2021 - Sabres 6, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
- Jan. 19, 2021 - Flyers 3, Sabres 0 (at PHI)
- Feb. 27, 2021 - Flyers 3, Sabres 0 (at BUF)
- Feb. 28, 2021 - Flyers 3, Sabres 0 (at BUF)
- March 9, 2021 - Flyers 5, Sabres 4 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- March 29, 2021 - Flyers 4, Sabres 3 (F/OT) (at BUF)
- March 31, 2021 - Sabres 6, Flyers 1 (at BUF)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Sabres
- Claude Giroux - 45 GP, 12 G, 30 A, 42 P
- Sean Couturier - 28 GP, 7 G, 16 A, 23 P
- Jake Voracek - 38 GP, 5 G, 24 A, 29 P
- Carter Hart - 5 GP, 3-1-0, 2.37 GAA, .921 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Carter Hart plays in his 100th NHL game today.
- Claude Giroux needs two power-play goals to pass Eric Lindros for 8th all-time in Flyers history.
- Claude Giroux needs four points to pass Brian Propp for 3rd all-time in Flyers history.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
Comments
