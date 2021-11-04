Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers Get Win in Regulation Over Bruins
Late-Game Collapse Hands Flyers Another Loss to Buffalo

Flyers-Sabres: Game 41 Preview

04/11/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

At the time of puck drop on Sunday afternoon, there will be 25 hours remaining until the NHL trade deadline. There is certainly a chance things could look different for the Flyers by the time they next take the ice following this game. Of course, Saturday's win somewhat kept their playoff hopes alive for a bit longer.

Now, the Flyers take the ice again, this time to face the Buffalo Sabres. A win could move them back to within two points of the Boston Bruins for the final playoff spot in the East, pending the result of Boston's game later on Sunday night. 

Game time is at 2 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Buffalo Sabres GP G A P
James van Riemsdyk 40 13 20 33 Sam Reinhart 38 13 12 25
Jake Voracek 37 7 25 32 Victor Olofsson 40 11 12 23
Claude Giroux 38 11 20 31 Taylor Hall 37 2 17 19
Sean Couturier 29 12 17 29 Jack Eichel 21 2 16 18
Joel Farabee 39 14 14 28 Rasmus Dahlin 40 3 14 17

Players To Watch 4-11

Travis Konecny scored a goal on Saturday afternoon to get in the goal column for the second time this week. He also added an assist, giving him seven points in the last five games. Konecny looks to keep his recent points surge going on Sunday. 
 
Sam Reinhart has been quiet on the scoresheet of late, but has had plenty of success against the Flyers this season. Of his 13 goals on the season, five have come against the Flyers.
 
Goalie Matchup 4-11

Carter Hart gets back in net for the Flyers on Sunday afternoon after having Saturday off. Hart has looked better of late, despite not having a win in his last six starts. In his last three games, Hart has managed to keep the Flyers in competitive games, including two shootout losses to the Islanders.

Linus Ullmark is expected to get the start for the Sabres and had a run of three straight wins after beating the Flyers on March 31. He picked up wins against the Rangers and Devils as well before allowing five goals in a loss to the Devils in his last start on Thursday.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 4-11

Flyers Scratches: Morgan Frost (injury), Phil Myers (healthy), Erik Gustafsson (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 4-11

Sabres Scratches: Jack Eichel (injury), Carter Hutton (injury), Curtis Lazar (injury), William Borgen (injury), Taylor Hall (healthy), Drake Caggiula (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Any changes won't be known until game time, but the Flyers did add Tanner Laczynski and Wade Allison to the taxi squad, indicating that there are potential changes possible.
  • Sabres: No surprises in the Buffalo lineup. Dylan Cozens appears ready to return from injury. Taylor Hall remains out as a precaution ahead of the trade deadline.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (21st), Sabres (12th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (29th), Sabres (20th)
  • Recent History vs. Sabres
    • Jan. 18, 2021 - Sabres 6, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
    • Jan. 19, 2021 - Flyers 3, Sabres 0 (at PHI)
    • Feb. 27, 2021 - Flyers 3, Sabres 0 (at BUF)
    • Feb. 28, 2021 - Flyers 3, Sabres 0 (at BUF)
    • March 9, 2021 - Flyers 5, Sabres 4 (F/SO) (at PHI)
    • March 29, 2021 - Flyers 4, Sabres 3 (F/OT) (at BUF)
    • March 31, 2021 - Sabres 6, Flyers 1 (at BUF)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Sabres
    • Claude Giroux - 45 GP, 12 G, 30 A, 42 P
    • Sean Couturier - 28 GP, 7 G, 16 A, 23 P
    • Jake Voracek - 38 GP, 5 G, 24 A, 29 P
    • Carter Hart - 5 GP, 3-1-0, 2.37 GAA, .921 SV%
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Sabres
    • Claude Giroux - 45 GP, 12 G, 30 A, 42 P
    • Sean Couturier - 28 GP, 7 G, 16 A, 23 P
    • Jake Voracek - 38 GP, 5 G, 24 A, 29 P
    • Carter Hart - 5 GP, 3-1-0, 2.37 GAA, .921 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Carter Hart plays in his 100th NHL game today.
    • Claude Giroux needs two power-play goals to pass Eric Lindros for 8th all-time in Flyers history.
    • Claude Giroux needs four points to pass Brian Propp for 3rd all-time in Flyers history.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN

Posted by on 04/11/2021 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)