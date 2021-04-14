Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers 5: Takeaways from Tuesday’s Flyers-Capitals Game

Moniak Returns to Phillies; Haseley Departs for Personal Reasons

04/14/2021

Moniak

There has been a change in the Phillies center field situation.  However, it's not necessarily what one would expect. After a tough start for production from Phillies center fielders Roman Quinn and Adam Haseley, the Phillies will have another player join the mix: former first overall pick Mickey Moniak.

The Phillies announced on Wednesday afternoon that Haseley was placed on the restricted list for personal reasons.   No further information was given as to the nature of that move. 

Moniak joins the Phillies from the Alternate Site in Lehigh Valley.  A member of the 40-man roster, Moniak may move back and forth between the big club and the minor leagues.  Since this could be a temporary move, the Phillies can easily option Moniak back to the Alternate Site if they so choose.

The Phillies Alternate Site was set to face the New York Yankees alternate site in Moosic, Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon.   That game features Odubel Herrera in center field and Scott Kingery at third base.

Posted by on 04/14/2021 in Phillies | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)