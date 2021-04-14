Moniak Returns to Phillies; Haseley Departs for Personal Reasons

There has been a change in the Phillies center field situation. However, it's not necessarily what one would expect. After a tough start for production from Phillies center fielders Roman Quinn and Adam Haseley, the Phillies will have another player join the mix: former first overall pick Mickey Moniak.

The Phillies announced on Wednesday afternoon that Haseley was placed on the restricted list for personal reasons. No further information was given as to the nature of that move.

Moniak joins the Phillies from the Alternate Site in Lehigh Valley. A member of the 40-man roster, Moniak may move back and forth between the big club and the minor leagues. Since this could be a temporary move, the Phillies can easily option Moniak back to the Alternate Site if they so choose.

The Phillies Alternate Site was set to face the New York Yankees alternate site in Moosic, Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon. That game features Odubel Herrera in center field and Scott Kingery at third base.