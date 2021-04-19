Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Flyers 5: Takeaways from Sunday’s Flyers-Islanders Game

NFL Draft: Defensive Top 5 by Position

04/19/2021

 

On the latest podcast, Mike & Brett discuss the NFL Draft and rank the Top 5 defensive players by position.  Also, what to make of the chaos in the Eagles front office.

 

About The Goal Line Stand:  All Football! All the Time!

Mike, a die-hard Eagles fan, & Brett, a die-hard Giants fan, are lifelong friends that have decided the world needs to hear their opinions about football!

Each week they'll discuss the biggest stories in the world of football! NFL, NCAA, CFL, XFL, draft previews, mock drafts, interviews, they do it all!

Nothing is off limits! You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll ask yourself what is wrong with these two!?

