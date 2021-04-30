Eagles Solidify Offensive Line in Round Two
04/30/2021
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Following their drafting of Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith in round one, the Eagles found themselves on the clock with four defenders who could have gone in the first round on the board.
Rather than trade back, the Eagles ran the pick in and landed center Landon Dickerson.
The Alabama big man started the past two seasons for the team after transferring from Florida State.
His transfer was caused by a fairly extensive injury history.
The Eagles hope that he can stay healthy and be the successor to Jason Kelce.
Dickerson represents a move to secure the most glaring future hole on their offensive line, effectively building around their quarterback of the future, whoever that may be.
He is the best center prospect in this draft and potentially of the last few drafts.
The Eagles had Asante Samuel Jr., Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Christian Barmore and Trevon Moehrig on the board, so their decision to go offense was a bit of a surprise.
The Eagles have a third-round pick coming up next at 70 unless they choose to move up.
