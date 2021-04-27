NFL Mock Draft Part Uno: The First Round
04/27/2021
Les Bowen thinks mock drafts are stupid...so here's The Goal Line Stand's stupid contribution!
In this mock draft:
- Eagles get their guy and buy back into the first round
- New England makes a shocking pick
- Two Nittany Lions grace the first round
Presented by Michael's Glass Co, serving the Philadelphia tri-state area since 1978!
