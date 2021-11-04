Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Late-Game Collapse Hands Flyers Another Loss to Buffalo

Report: Phillies to Place Bradley on the Injured List

04/11/2021

The Phillies bullpen was a key part of the team's 4-0 start in 2021.  To beef up the bullpen, the Phillies added a number of new names.  The big free agent acquisition was right-handed reliever Archie Bradley.   Just 10 days since the Phillies debuted in South Philadelphia, the Phillies will be placing their new relief ace on the injured list.

Matt Gelb of the Athletic reports Bradley is headed to the injured list:

Gelb reports that it is an oblique injury.

The replacement will be reliever Jojo Romero, reports Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.  Romero was the natural choice, as the Phillies sent him to Triple-A after a strong showing in the Grapefruit League.  The Phillies carried just one left-handed reliever to this point.  Romero's presence should give the Phillies some more balance at least in the interim.

After strong showings to this point, both Connor Brogdon and Sean Coonrod should get additional looks towards the back-end of the Phillies bullpen when Bradley would have otherwise pitched.   Brandon Kintzler has also had late-inning experience.   Kintzler has mainly been putting out fires in the earlier innings.

An oblique injury tends to require rest to recover.  Should a player return too soon, there is risk of additional injury.  So the Phillies will have to let Bradley rest and let it work itself out.  

 

Posted by on 04/11/2021 in Phillies | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)