Report: Phillies to Place Bradley on the Injured List

The Phillies bullpen was a key part of the team's 4-0 start in 2021. To beef up the bullpen, the Phillies added a number of new names. The big free agent acquisition was right-handed reliever Archie Bradley. Just 10 days since the Phillies debuted in South Philadelphia, the Phillies will be placing their new relief ace on the injured list.

Matt Gelb of the Athletic reports Bradley is headed to the injured list:

Sources: The Phillies are placing Archie Bradley on the injured list today. Corresponding move TBA. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) April 11, 2021

Gelb reports that it is an oblique injury.

The replacement will be reliever Jojo Romero, reports Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. Romero was the natural choice, as the Phillies sent him to Triple-A after a strong showing in the Grapefruit League. The Phillies carried just one left-handed reliever to this point. Romero's presence should give the Phillies some more balance at least in the interim.

After strong showings to this point, both Connor Brogdon and Sean Coonrod should get additional looks towards the back-end of the Phillies bullpen when Bradley would have otherwise pitched. Brandon Kintzler has also had late-inning experience. Kintzler has mainly been putting out fires in the earlier innings.

An oblique injury tends to require rest to recover. Should a player return too soon, there is risk of additional injury. So the Phillies will have to let Bradley rest and let it work itself out.