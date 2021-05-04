Sanheim Nets OT Winner as Flyers Defeat Bruins

Travis Sanheim delivered, with the help of Patrice Bergeron going down as Sanheim moved in on a counter-rush. Sanheim scored on Dan Vladar to give the Flyers a 3-2 win, the team's first over the Bruins this season, on Monday night in Boston.

After 60 minutes, the Flyers were deadlocked with the Bruins at two apiece. That was already not what they wanted, allowing Boston to have any form of points. That said, getting the second point was imperative if they were going to keep their playoff hopes going.

Early in the game, it was a feeling-out process for both teams as shots were limited and icings were aplenty. It took near the halfway point of the first period before either team got on the board.

Jake Voracek played the puck to open ice and Ivan Provorov overskated on entry, but regained control. After trying to get the puck to Travis Konecny, Provorov got it back and put a puck to the net. The bouncing puck made its way on goal, then ended up back in the slot for Konecny to bury the loose puck to make it 1-0 at 10:15.

Following the goal, the Bruins made a push, getting a lot of quality opportunities as the Flyers struggled to manage the puck. A turnover finally did them in late in the period.

With 2:27 remaining, Voracek was taken down and turned the puck over. Charlie Coyle got it across to Karson Kuhlman and he fired a shot by Brian Elliott to make it 1-1.

With just 41 seconds remaining in the period, the Bruins also got a power play that carried over to the second. Through 20 minutes, the Flyers had a 10-7 lead in shots.

It didn't take long for the Bruins to take advantage of that power play to start the second. Just 46 seconds into the period, Bergeron got a re-direction from the slot to make it a 2-1 game with his 12th goal of the season.

The Flyers had two power plays later in the period, and had two great chances to capitalize that were robbed by Vladar. Otherwise, the two opportunities on the man-advantage went by the wayside. The Flyers also had to kill off a penalty later in the period.

The Bruins continued to keep the pressure on as the period progressed. The Flyers managed to survive to the third down just a goal. Through 40 minutes, shots were 23-18 Flyers.

The Flyers got their best opportunity to tie the game up just over five minutes into the third, going on the power play. They were able to capitalize as well, getting a goal from Sean Couturier off a quick release from the left circle. It was Couturier's 11th of the season.

For the rest of regulation, both sides were able to generate a few attempts, but mainly played a tough and physical game with limited space to operate. The game went to overtime, giving both teams a coveted point in the standings.

The Flyers had a pair of quality chances early in overtime, and the Bruins counted with one as well. Finally, with just under two minutes to play in overtime, the Flyers got a break.

A shot by Bergeron was blocked by Sanheim and he was able to gain control. Sanheim charged up ice, catching Bergeron flat-footed as he fell to the ice. That gave Sanheim the breakaway and he went upstairs over Vladar for the win.

Elliott made 27 saves in the win. Vladar made 29 saves in the loss. Provorov finished the game with two assists.

Box Score

1 2 3 OT T Flyers 1 0 1 1 3 Bruins 1 1 0 0 2

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Travis Konecny (8) (Claude Giroux, Ivan Provorov) 10:15

BOS Karson Kuhlman (2) (Charlie Coyle) 17:33

2nd Period

BOS Patrice Bergeron (12) PP (David Pastrnak, Matt Grzelcyk) 0:46

3rd Period

PHI Sean Couturier (11) PP (Provorov, Kevin Hayes) 6:56

Overtime

PHI Travis Sanheim (2) (Unassisted) 3:08

Game Statistics