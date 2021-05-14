Adam Haseley is Back With the Phillies Organization

When the Phillies opened the season, Adam Haseley was the team's starting center fielder. However, after nine games and 21 at bats, Haseley left the team for undisclosed personal reasons. A month to the day later, Haseley has returned.

Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports Haseley has returned:

Adam Haseley has returned to the Phillies from his leave of absence. He left the team a month ago for personal reasons and will now train in Clearwater before likely heading to AAA to work into game shape. He can remain on the restricted list for 30 days. — Matt Breen (@matt_breen) May 14, 2021

The Phillies should have some decisions to make.

The current center fielder, Odubel Herrera has had ups and downs in his time with the big league club. Herrera is batting .231 with two home runs in 52 at bats. However, Herrera has batted .360 in his last seven games.

Herrera has been known to be streaky in the past, so whether or not he has the opportunity to remain on the roster could depend on whether or not he can sustain this level of play.

As Breen notes, he can remain in the minor leagues to get himself back into playing shape and take what is essentially a rehab assignment before the Phillies make a decision.

The 40-man space occupied by Haseley has since been filled and the 40-man roster is currently full. They also have to make a decision on Ronald Torreyes, who will come off of the injured list soon as well. Since Torreyes was on the COVID-19 Injured List, he will need to be added back to the 40-man roster or designated for assignment. The Phillies center field landscape was certainly negatively affected by Haseley's absence; they will hope Haseley can put things together and be a long-term center field solution.