Birds Close Draft With Patrick Johnson From Tulane
05/01/2021
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
The Eagles went heavy into the defensive line in round six after taking a defensive lineman in round 3.
To close out the draft, the Eagles added a fourth rookie to the position group with edge rusher Patrick Johnson.
As an edge, the Eagles plan to treat him more like a linebacker.
Over four seasons at Tulane, Johnson record 135 tackles, 24.5 sacks, 11 defensed passes and six forced fumbles.
He was twice named to the All-AAC second team and made the first team in his senior season.
Johnson is skilled in zone coverage and has some pass rushing ability, though that will need further development.
Though he has some good testing numbers, like a 4.53 40-yard time, he has not consistently played to that ability.
Johnson is an odd pick for the Eagles as he projects best in a 3-4 scheme, which the Eagles do not run. That will make it difficult for him to carve out a place on this roster and makes it questionable why the Eagles would select someone who seemingly does not fit the defense over someone like Shaka Toney (at defensive end) or Dylan Moses (at linebacker).
