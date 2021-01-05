Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
JaCoby Stevens Final Eagles Pick Of Sixth Round
Eagles Ink Undrafted Free Agents

Birds Close Draft With Patrick Johnson From Tulane

05/01/2021
Johnson_Tulane

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles went heavy into the defensive line in round six after taking a defensive lineman in round 3.

To close out the draft, the Eagles added a fourth rookie to the position group with edge rusher Patrick Johnson.

As an edge, the Eagles plan to treat him more like a linebacker.

Over four seasons at Tulane, Johnson record 135 tackles, 24.5 sacks, 11 defensed passes and six forced fumbles.

He was twice named to the All-AAC second team and made the first team in his senior season.

Johnson is skilled in zone coverage and has some pass rushing ability, though that will need further development.

Though he has some good testing numbers, like a 4.53 40-yard time, he has not consistently played to that ability.

Johnson is an odd pick for the Eagles as he projects best in a 3-4 scheme, which the Eagles do not run. That will make it difficult for him to carve out a place on this roster and makes it questionable why the Eagles would select someone who seemingly does not fit the defense over someone like Shaka Toney (at defensive end) or Dylan Moses (at linebacker).


Click Here To Read About The Eagles Round 1 Selection

Click Here To Read About The Eagles Round 2 Selection

Click Here To Read About The Eagles Round 3 Selection

Click Here To Read About The Eagles Round 4 Selection

Click Here To Read About The Eagles Round 5 Selection

Click Here To Read About The Eagles First Two Round 6 Selections

Click Here To Read About The Eagles Final Round 6 Selection

Posted by on 05/01/2021 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)