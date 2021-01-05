Birds Close Draft With Patrick Johnson From Tulane

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles went heavy into the defensive line in round six after taking a defensive lineman in round 3.

To close out the draft, the Eagles added a fourth rookie to the position group with edge rusher Patrick Johnson.

As an edge, the Eagles plan to treat him more like a linebacker.

Over four seasons at Tulane, Johnson record 135 tackles, 24.5 sacks, 11 defensed passes and six forced fumbles.

He was twice named to the All-AAC second team and made the first team in his senior season.