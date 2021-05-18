Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Flyers, Phantoms Head Coach Gordon Mutually Part Ways
Phillies Activate Bradley, Torreyes as Gregorius Hits IL

Eagles Acquire CB From Jaguars

05/18/2021
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

In a move on Tuesday, the Eagles acquired a new corner for their defense, though the Eagles did give up one of their existing corners.

Houston was a guy the Eagles had brought in last year when they were missing essentially all of their corners that started out on the 53-man roster.

The Eagles do include an additional sixth-round pick in the move for the 2023 draft (not the 2022), but gain a corner with three years left on his rookie contract.

As for Scott, he has the speed and footwork with some ball skills but he lacks the size of a typical NFL DB at just five foot, nine inches.

Despite his size, he started three years at Michigan State in different defensive types and recorded 32 deflections, 98 tackles, seven interceptions and two forced fumbles in his three seasons at MSU.

In his first seasons in the NFL, he played only 80 defensive snaps (no special teams) and recorded 11 tackles, so he is far from a known entity.

In the 2020 draft, he had a draft grade around a third or fourth-round pick and the Eagles selected safety K'Von Wallace at the point that they considered selecting him.

His size may limit him to a nickel role, though fans are certainly hoping he can manage outside.

Beyond Maddox, Seymour, James, Jacquet and McPhearson also remain on the roster as potential options for the team outside.

