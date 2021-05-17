Eagles Sign Ryan Kerrigan

In a bit of a shocking move, the Eagles announced on Monday that they had signed Ryan Kerrigan, a player who has spent 10 seasons in Washington D.C. and has been a thorn in the side for Philadelphia all throughout that time.

From 2014-2018, the four-time Pro-Bowler was averaging 12 sacks a season with 46 tackles (15 for loss) and three forced fumbles per season.

Over the past two seasons, that production has been lower averaging 5.5 sacks per season with 21 tackles (five for loss). It should be noted that he had played over 75% of defensive snaps all but one season prior to 2019, when it dropped to 57% and then 38%, so that is part of his decreased production.

While listed as an outside linebacker for much of his career with Washington, the Eagles signed him as a defensive end, where they will likely look to have him as depth behind Graham and Barnett.

While Washington has run a 3-4 scheme, Kerrigan did play as a 4-3 DE in college.

He will likely figure to compete for snaps with Josh Sweat and would figure to be playing over Joe Ostman and late-round pick Tarron Jackson.

Kerrigan is a player who can provide leadership and perspective to the team and would figure to do better in the rotations that the Eagles have traditionally been using on the defensive line in the same manner that players like Chris Long and Michael Bennet have.