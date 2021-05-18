Phillies Activate Bradley, Torreyes as Gregorius Hits IL

The banged-up Philadelphia Phillies are set to get some relief. The big free agent the club signed outside of their own players was reliever Archie Bradley. After appearing in just four games, Bradley hit the injured list with a left oblique strain. The Phillies are getting some relief from Bradley and others as they announced a few moves.

The Phillies announced the following transactions:

Bradley has been reactivated from the 10-day Injured List

Infielder Ronald Torreyes has been activated from the COVID Injured List

has been activated from the COVID Injured List Scott Kingery has been placed on the 7-day Concussion Injured List

has been placed on the 7-day Concussion Injured List Shortstop Didi Gregorius has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a sore elbow

has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a sore elbow Reliever Jojo Romero has been transferred to the 60-day Injured List

Kingery's stint was somewhat expected. Playing right field, Kingery hit the wall on a ball hit to the fence and hit his head. He had to be replaced in the game by injured outfielder Bryce Harper, as the Phillies had no additional available position players.

In normal circumstances, the Phillies might have held out for Gregorius to heal. But with a small bench, the Phillies had to be careful. The bench remains small as the Phillies have added a pitcher in what would normally be a bench player spot, and there are three catchers currently on the roster in J.T. Realmuto and Andrew Knapp (both dealing with minor injuries themselves) and Rafael Marchan.

The Phillies placed Romero on the Injured List initially with an elbow strain. Those injuries tend to be a big deal; some result in "Tommy John" surgery. Placing Romero on the 60-day Injured List gives the Phillies a 40-man roster spot to use.

The Phillies might need more help, depending on how Realmuto continues to respond. Both Knapp and Harper are in the Phillies lineup Tuesday night.