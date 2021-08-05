Flyers-Capitals: Game 55 Preview
05/08/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers got another solid performance from young players in a win over the Washington Capitals on Friday night that seriously put some implications on the division race.
The Capitals chances at the division title took a hit in that loss, one they will be looking to avenge in the final meeting of the season between the two sides on Saturday night.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Washington Capitals
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Jake Voracek
|51
|9
|34
|43
|Nicklas Backstrom
|54
|15
|38
|53
|Claude Giroux
|52
|16
|25
|41
|John Carlson
|52
|10
|34
|44
|James van Riemsdyk
|54
|16
|25
|41
|T.J. Oshie
|52
|22
|21
|43
|Sean Couturier
|43
|17
|22
|39
|Alex Ovechkin
|44
|24
|18
|42
|Joel Farabee
|53
|18
|18
|36
|Tom Wilson
|45
|13
|20
|33
Alex Lyon gets the start on Saturday. Lyon got his first win of the season on Monday night, making 35 saves in a 7-2 win over the Penguins. This could be Lyon's last start in goal, so he'll be looking to make another solid one. He also started against the Capitals on April 17, allowing five goals on 40 shots in the loss.
Craig Anderson makes just his second start of the season on Saturday night. Anderson played the final 22:45 of a loss to the Flyers on Feb. 7, allowing two goals on eight shots and taking the loss in relief. His only start came on Feb. 21, allowing three goals on 26 shots in a win over the Devils. Anderson also appeared in the final 24:44 of the Capitals game against Buffalo on April 15, making saves on all eight shots he faced.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Shayne Gostisbehere (suspension), Robert Hagg (healthy), Jackson Cates (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: No lineup changes are expected for the Flyers.
- Capitals: There is a chance the Capitals get Justin Schultz back for this game after he skated on Saturday morning. Otherwise, no changes are expected.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (19th), Capitals (3rd)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (30th), Capitals (7th)
- Recent History vs. Capitals
- Feb. 7, 2021 - Flyers 7, Capitals 4 (at WSH)
- March 7, 2021 - Capitals 3, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
- March 11, 2021 - Capitals 5, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
- March 13, 2021 - Capitals 5, Flyers 4 (at PHI)
- April 13, 2021 - Capitals 6, Flyers 1 (at WSH)
- April 17, 2021 - Capitals 6, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
- May 7, 2021 - Flyers 4, Capitals 2 (at WSH)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Capitals
- Claude Giroux - 52 GP, 23 G, 25 A, 48 P
- Jake Voracek - 46 GP, 15 G, 22 A, 37 P
- Sean Couturier - 40 GP, 12 G, 19 A, 31 P
- Alex Lyon - 2 GP, 0-1-0, 4.55 GAA, .889 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Claude Giroux needs two power-play goals to pass Eric Lindros for 8th all-time in Flyers history.
- Kevin Hayes needs one point to reach 300 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 93.3 WMMR
