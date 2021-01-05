Flyers-Devils: Game 51 Preview
05/01/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
With Thursday's defeat and official elimination from playoff contention, everything from here for the Flyers is mere formality. Six games remain on the 2020-21 season, and it is only after those are completed that the real work will begin in the offseason and certain questions about what went wrong and what needs to be done will be answered.
For now, the games continue with the final game of a four-game series with the New Jersey Devils. The series closes on Saturday night in Philadelphia.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New Jersey Devils
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Jake Voracek
|47
|9
|31
|40
|Pavel Zacha
|44
|13
|17
|30
|James van Riemsdyk
|50
|16
|23
|39
|Jack Hughes
|50
|11
|16
|27
|Claude Giroux
|48
|14
|22
|36
|Jesper Bratt
|40
|6
|21
|27
|Sean Couturier
|39
|15
|21
|36
|Yegor Sharangovich
|48
|14
|12
|26
|Joel Farabee
|49
|15
|16
|31
|Miles Wood
|50
|17
|8
|25
Brian Elliott is back in goal for the Flyers. Elliott allowed five goals in Tuesday's loss, bringing his record to 13-7-2 and his GAA to 2.98 on the season. With six games remaining, Elliott likely has four more starts, including Saturday night.
Mackenzie Blackwood gets back in goal for the fourth time this week. Blackwood has been good in the last two wins, despite allowing three goals or more in each. He looks for a third straight win against the Flyers.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sam Morin (healthy), Jackson Cates (healthy), Carsen Twarynski (healthy)
Devils Scratches: Andreas Johnsson (injury), Matt Tennyson (injury), P.K. Subban (COVID protocol), Jonas Siegenthaler (COVID protocol), Marian Studenic (healthy), Nolan Foote (healthy), Aaron Dell (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Egor Zamula was sent to the taxi squad on Saturday morning, presumably to allow for Shayne Gostisbehere to return to the lineup. Nicolas Aube-Kubel is also returning to the lineup, in addition to Hayes.
- Devils: No changes are expected for the Devils following Thursday's win.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (20th), Devils (T-27th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (30th), Devils (31st)
- Recent History vs. Devils
- Jan. 26, 2021 - Flyers 5, Devils 3 (at NJ)
- Jan. 28, 2021 - Flyers 3, Devils 1 (at NJ)
- March 23, 2021 - Devils 4, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
- April 25, 2021 - Flyers 4, Devils 3 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- April 27, 2021 - Devils 6, Flyers 4 (at NJ)
- April 29, 2021 - Devils 5, Flyers 3 (at NJ)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Devils
- Claude Giroux - 57 GP, 15 G, 38 A, 53 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 40 GP, 16 G, 15 A, 31 P
- Jake Voracek - 47 GP, 7 G, 31 A, 38 P
- Brian Elliott - 15 GP, 8-7-0, 2.97 GAA, .884 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Claude Giroux needs two power-play goals to pass Eric Lindros for 8th all-time in Flyers history.
- Kevin Hayes plays in his 500th NHL game tonight.
- Kevin Hayes needs three points to reach 300 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
Comments
