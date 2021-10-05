Flyers-Devils: Game 56 Preview

All that is left now for the Flyers is one more match with the New Jersey Devils to close out the 2020-21 season.

One more game. That's all that remains on what evolved into a disappointing and frustrating year for the Philadelphia Flyers . Four of their divisional foes will be heading onward to the playoffs, a destination that was the base goal for a team that entered the season with so many expectations.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New Jersey Devils GP G A P Jake Voracek 52 9 34 43 Pavel Zacha 49 16 18 34 James van Riemsdyk 55 16 26 42 Jack Hughes 55 11 20 31 Claude Giroux 53 16 25 41 Yegor Sharangovich 53 16 13 29 Sean Couturier 44 17 22 39 Jesper Bratt 45 7 22 29 Joel Farabee 54 18 18 36 Miles Wood 54 17 8 25

Sean Couturier had his season marred by injury, missing 11 games earlier in the year. He's battled back from injury and is probably not 100 percent following a grueling schedule, and as such, he has struggled at times. He does have four goals in five games against the Devils this season, so he could finish his season on a high note.

Pavel Zacha had a strong week against the Flyers in the four-game series between the two. He scored in the first three games and has three more goals in the four games since.

Brian Elliott gets the start in the season finale on Monday night. Elliott turned in a solid performance in a win for the Flyers on Friday night. In what could be his final start with the team, he looks to end with one more strong start. Scott Wedgewood starts the season finale for the Devils after Mackenzie Blackwood suffered an injury in a collision in the team's last game. Wedgewood has 14 starts this season, but has just one start since April 20. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Robert Hagg (healthy), Sam Morin (healthy), Jackson Cates (healthy)

Devils Scratches: Ty Smith (injury), Mikhail Maltsev (injury), Mackenzie Blackwood (injury), Connor Carrick (healthy), Tyce Thompson (healthy), Marian Studenic (healthy), A.J. Greer (healthy), Nick Merkley (healthy), P.K. Subban (healthy)

Lineup Notes