Flyers-Devils: Game 56 Preview
05/10/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
One more game. That's all that remains on what evolved into a disappointing and frustrating year for the Philadelphia Flyers. Four of their divisional foes will be heading onward to the playoffs, a destination that was the base goal for a team that entered the season with so many expectations.
All that is left now for the Flyers is one more match with the New Jersey Devils to close out the 2020-21 season.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New Jersey Devils
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Jake Voracek
|52
|9
|34
|43
|Pavel Zacha
|49
|16
|18
|34
|James van Riemsdyk
|55
|16
|26
|42
|Jack Hughes
|55
|11
|20
|31
|Claude Giroux
|53
|16
|25
|41
|Yegor Sharangovich
|53
|16
|13
|29
|Sean Couturier
|44
|17
|22
|39
|Jesper Bratt
|45
|7
|22
|29
|Joel Farabee
|54
|18
|18
|36
|Miles Wood
|54
|17
|8
|25
Brian Elliott gets the start in the season finale on Monday night. Elliott turned in a solid performance in a win for the Flyers on Friday night. In what could be his final start with the team, he looks to end with one more strong start.
Scott Wedgewood starts the season finale for the Devils after Mackenzie Blackwood suffered an injury in a collision in the team's last game. Wedgewood has 14 starts this season, but has just one start since April 20.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Robert Hagg (healthy), Sam Morin (healthy), Jackson Cates (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: The only change for the Flyers is Shayne Gostisbehere's return to the lineup from a two-game suspension. Sam Morin comes out of the lineup.
- Devils: No changes are expected for the Devils, outside of the goalie with Blackwood now out.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (19th), Devils (28th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (30th), Devils (31st)
- Recent History vs. Devils
- Jan. 26, 2021 - Flyers 5, Devils 3 (at NJ)
- Jan. 28, 2021 - Flyers 3, Devils 1 (at NJ)
- March 23, 2021 - Devils 4, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
- April 25, 2021 - Flyers 4, Devils 3 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- April 27, 2021 - Devils 6, Flyers 4 (at NJ)
- April 29, 2021 - Devils 5, Flyers 3 (at NJ)
- May 1, 2021 - Devils 4, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Capitals
- Claude Giroux - 58 GP, 15 G, 38 A, 53 P
- Jake Voracek - 46 GP, 7 G, 31 A, 38 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 41 GP, 16 G, 15 A, 31 P
- Brian Elliott - 16 GP, 8-8-0, 3.04 GAA, .880 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Claude Giroux needs two power-play goals to pass Eric Lindros for 8th all-time in Flyers history.
- Kevin Hayes needs one point to reach 300 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
