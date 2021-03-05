Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Flyers-Penguins: Game 52 Preview

05/03/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

Five more to go. That's what remains of this disappointing season for the Flyers

The final week of the season begins with a back-to-back against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It starts on Monday night.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Pittsburgh Penguins GP G A P
Jake Voracek 48 9 31 40 Sidney Crosby 51 20 36 56
James van Riemsdyk 51 16 23 39 Jake Guentzel 52 22 31 53
Claude Giroux 49 14 22 36 Bryan Rust 52 22 19 41
Sean Couturier 40 15 21 36 Kris Letang 51 7 34 41
Joel Farabee 50 16 16 32 Jared McCann 39 13 15 28

Players To Watch 5-3

In this final week of the season, it's all about seeing what the future may hold. Wade Allison only has one goal in nine games at the NHL level, but he's been close to scoring on multiple occasions. Could he find a way to get one against the Penguins?
 
Evgeni Malkin makes his return to the Penguins lineup on Monday. The Penguins are getting a huge addition back just in time for the playoffs and as they make a push for the East Division title.
 
Goalie Matchup 5-3 updated

Alex Lyon gets the start on Monday night. With a pair of back-to-backs this week, both Lyon and Brian Elliott figure to share the net this week. Lyon is still in search of his first win of the season.

Casey DeSmith will get the start for the Penguins to start this back-to-back. DeSmith won his last start on April 21 against the Devils, making 34 saves.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 5-3 updated

Flyers Scratches: Sam Morin (healthy), Jackson Cates (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 5-3
 
Penguins Scratches: Brandon Tanev (injury), Evan Rodrigues (injury), Mike Matheson (injury), Mark Friedman (healthy), Radim Zohorna (healthy), Mark Jankowski (healthy), Frederick Gauthier (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: There are no changes expected to the Flyers lineup from Saturday's game.
  • Penguins: Along with Malkin's return, Mike Matheson will be out for weeks after leaving Saturday's game against Washington. Brandon Tanev also practiced on Monday, but is not cleared to play.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (21st), Penguins (10th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (30th), Penguins (T-23rd)
  • Recent History vs. Penguins
    • Jan. 13, 2021 - Flyers 6, Penguins 3 (at PHI)
    • Jan. 15, 2021 - Flyers 5, Penguins 2 (at PHI)
    • March 2, 2021 - Penguins 5, Flyers 2 (at PIT)
    • March 4, 2021 - Flyers 4, Penguins 3 (at PIT)
    • March 6, 2021 - Penguins 4, Flyers 3 (at PIT)
    • April 15, 2021 - Flyers 2, Penguins 1 (F/SO) (at PIT)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Penguins
    • Claude Giroux - 57 GP, 18 G, 39 A, 57 P
    • Joel Farabee - 8 GP, 3 G, 5 A, 8 P
    • Jake Voracek - 49 GP, 24 G, 24 A, 48 P
    • Brian Elliott - 19 GP, 10-5-3, 3.08 GAA, .907 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Claude Giroux needs two power-play goals to pass Eric Lindros for 8th all-time in Flyers history.
    • Brian Elliott plays in his 500th NHL game tonight.
    • Kevin Hayes needs three points to reach 300 for his career. 

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

