Flyers-Penguins: Game 52 Preview
05/03/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Five more to go. That's what remains of this disappointing season for the Flyers.
The final week of the season begins with a back-to-back against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It starts on Monday night.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Jake Voracek
|48
|9
|31
|40
|Sidney Crosby
|51
|20
|36
|56
|James van Riemsdyk
|51
|16
|23
|39
|Jake Guentzel
|52
|22
|31
|53
|Claude Giroux
|49
|14
|22
|36
|Bryan Rust
|52
|22
|19
|41
|Sean Couturier
|40
|15
|21
|36
|Kris Letang
|51
|7
|34
|41
|Joel Farabee
|50
|16
|16
|32
|Jared McCann
|39
|13
|15
|28
Alex Lyon gets the start on Monday night. With a pair of back-to-backs this week, both Lyon and Brian Elliott figure to share the net this week. Lyon is still in search of his first win of the season.
Casey DeSmith will get the start for the Penguins to start this back-to-back. DeSmith won his last start on April 21 against the Devils, making 34 saves.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sam Morin (healthy), Jackson Cates (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: There are no changes expected to the Flyers lineup from Saturday's game.
- Penguins: Along with Malkin's return, Mike Matheson will be out for weeks after leaving Saturday's game against Washington. Brandon Tanev also practiced on Monday, but is not cleared to play.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (21st), Penguins (10th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (30th), Penguins (T-23rd)
- Recent History vs. Penguins
- Jan. 13, 2021 - Flyers 6, Penguins 3 (at PHI)
- Jan. 15, 2021 - Flyers 5, Penguins 2 (at PHI)
- March 2, 2021 - Penguins 5, Flyers 2 (at PIT)
- March 4, 2021 - Flyers 4, Penguins 3 (at PIT)
- March 6, 2021 - Penguins 4, Flyers 3 (at PIT)
- April 15, 2021 - Flyers 2, Penguins 1 (F/SO) (at PIT)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Penguins
- Claude Giroux - 57 GP, 18 G, 39 A, 57 P
- Joel Farabee - 8 GP, 3 G, 5 A, 8 P
- Jake Voracek - 49 GP, 24 G, 24 A, 48 P
- Brian Elliott - 19 GP, 10-5-3, 3.08 GAA, .907 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Claude Giroux needs two power-play goals to pass Eric Lindros for 8th all-time in Flyers history.
- Brian Elliott plays in his 500th NHL game tonight.
- Kevin Hayes needs three points to reach 300 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
